Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods
Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
Shark Filmed Patrolling Shallow Waters Off Hilton Head Island
Humans weren't the only ones enjoying the South Carolina surf over Labor Day weekend. A blacktip shark was spotted swimming very close to shore on Hilton Head Island on Sunday as visitors packed the nearby beach. Emily Wentz first spotted the shark around 1:30 p.m. near Adler Beach. Jill Baricikowski...
‘Doomsday Glacier' bigger than Florida could break off in the next few years, warn scientists
The Thwaites Glacier is holding onto the ice sheet of Antarctica by its fingernails, and the world could see big changes over the next year or two, scientists have warned in a newly published study, CNN reported. As the planet warms, giant sheets of ice near the poles have been...
Comments / 1