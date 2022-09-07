ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Project Indigo developer withdraws plans for Phase II of project

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Developers of a major project withdrew their expansion plans ahead of Thursday night’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting. Bald Head Island Limited and East West Partners are the developers behind Project Indigo. Phase II, if approved, would have eventually brought more than 1,500 units...
SOUTHPORT, NC
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
LELAND, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
americancraftbeer.com

Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes

Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

