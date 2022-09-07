Read full article on original website
whqr.org
Wilmington Planning Commission votes against rezoning Carolinian Inn property on Market Street
The meeting held on Wednesday night was to discuss the rezoning of 8.84 acres located at 2916 Market Street and 14 Wayne Drive from O&I, Office and Institutional district & R-15, Moderate-density single-dwelling district to MD-17(CD), High-density multiple-dwelling residential district. Rezoning the motel property and the forested area behind it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Project Indigo developer withdraws plans for Phase II of project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Developers of a major project withdrew their expansion plans ahead of Thursday night’s Southport Board of Aldermen meeting. Bald Head Island Limited and East West Partners are the developers behind Project Indigo. Phase II, if approved, would have eventually brought more than 1,500 units...
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
foxwilmington.com
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland is planning to use a design-build construction delivery method for some of the planned upgrades to Founders Park. On Thursday, September 15, the town council will consider entering into an agreement with Great Southern Recreation to provide design and construction services for the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
americancraftbeer.com
Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes
Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Heath responds after recent backlash from partnership with NHRMC
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health is facing pressure from unsatisfied patients, along with New Hanover County administration, which led to a statement from Novant Health’s Vice President Friday afternoon via zoom to address the concerns that have been raised with a media roundtable. The main topic of discussion...
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioner calls on Novant NHRMC to improve conditions
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While it wasn’t on the agenda, a New Hanover County commissioner made a point to call out Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for long wait times and other concerns brought up by members of the community. Commissioner Rob Zapple called...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Complaint leads to federal investigation into New Hanover County Schools
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools is under investigation by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, after a parent filed a complaint accusing the school district of discrimination. WWAY spoke with the parent who filed the complaint, leading the OCR to open a Title VI investigation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
