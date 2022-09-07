Read full article on original website
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of power a week ago after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of shelling. It was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor. Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of those power lines was restored “to its operational capacity” late Saturday, making it possible to run the plant’s safety and other systems on electricity from the power system of Ukraine. “Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state – cold shutdown,” the company said in a statement.
investing.com
Double Whammy: Appreciating dollar, US inflation bad news for Indian students
Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The rupees fall against the US dollar is not a new phenomenon, but it always catches many tight-budgeted parents and their wards studying or aspiring to study there unawares. This time around, the inflation in the US has also to be managed. While many countries are...
investing.com
US lawmakers call on Mark Zuckerberg to address 'breeding ground' for crypto scams: Report
A group of Democrats from the United States Senate has reportedly asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide details on the social media giant’s policies addressing cryptocurrency fraud. According to a Friday report from the Washington Post, Senators Robert Menendez, Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders and...
Now the Queen has died, British money is going to look very different. Here's how it will change.
The process of replacing Queen Elizabeth's portrait with King Charles III's will take a number of years.
Job creation in South Africa: the president’s advisors discuss what it will take
At the end of 2021, South Africa recorded its highest unemployment rate since the dawn of democracy, at 35.3%. The figure has marginally dropped but there is still concern about how the country will tackle this issue. Dori Posel spoke to Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as Kenneth Creamer and Liberty Mncube, who are on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, about unemployment, job creation, the informal sector and the country’s challenges with excessive market power.
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Ukraine Map Reveals How Invasion Is Being Rolled Back 200 Days In
Ukrainian forces have retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory since September 6, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
investing.com
Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department. In the filing,...
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down for safety, operator says, after repeated warnings of a radiation disaster
The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has been shut down and switched to a "cold state" as a "safety measure," its operator says.
investing.com
Japanese gov't issues NFTs to reward local authorities' work
The Japanese government has become one of the first to issue nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as a form of supplementary rewards to recognize the work of local authorities who have excelled at using digital technology to solve local challenges. The awards were handed out by the Cabinet Secretariat, a government agency...
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
investing.com
Dutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch trade unions said on Sunday they had reached a deal with NS Railways to increase workers' pay by an average of 9.25% over 18 months, ending a long-running wage dispute. Strikes have paralysed the rail service several times in recent weeks and additional action had been...
investing.com
Vice President Harris Announces Coalition Including Firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos To Boost Aerospace Industry
Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing for the government to boost the aerospace industry. On Friday, she announced that the U.S. is creating a coalition of major space firms to broaden the country's aerospace sector. According to the report, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Boeing Co...
investing.com
With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday. President Joe Biden this summer appointed a presidential emergency board (PEB)...
investing.com
Everyone’s talking about the Ethereum Merge: New report reveals the most interested countries
A new report released from CoinGecko uncovered the places around the world most interested in the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The data found Singapore as the country most interested and by a large margin at that. Singapore scored 377, which is nearly 100 points higher than the second place nations, Switzerland and Canada, both tied at 286 points. Germany, the United States and the Netherlands filled out the remaining top five spots.
investing.com
U.S. Justice Dept, Trump team deeply divided over special master appointment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's attorneys said on Friday they are deeply divided over whether classified records seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be reviewed by a special master, and they each put forth a separate list of candidates for the job.
investing.com
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% this time to become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
investing.com
Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
investing.com
UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
(Reuters) - Britain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries. Putin said on Wednesday, without citing a source, that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products,...
