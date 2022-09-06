ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
deseret.com

Why stars from ‘The Princess Bride,’ ‘Stranger Things’ are coming to Utah

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is just a couple of weeks away, but the event is still expanding its lineup. Earlier this week, FanX announced that “The Karate Kid”/“Cobra Kai” star William Zabka and “Stranger Things” star Eduardo Franco are joining the convention. This year’s event, which runs Sept. 22-24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, includes some major names — William Shatner, Anthony Michael Hall and Cary Elwes, to name just a few.
deseret.com

When does ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 come out?

After the fourth season of “Virgin River” hit Netflix this July, fans are eagerly awaiting “Virgin River” Season 5. Here’s everything we know about the fifth season — and what fans can expect. Driving the news: According to Decider, Netflix renewed “Virgin River” for...
deseret.com

How the heck did we get a bloody, deranged Winnie the Pooh movie?

Winnie the Pooh entered public domain on Jan. 1 this year and promptly was demonized and turned into a serial killer on a murderous rampage. As Rolling Stone put it, “get ready for your childhood to be mass-murdered.”. The horror film “Blood and Honey” transforms a beloved childhood classic...
deseret.com

Will ‘The Crown’ mention Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96, fans of the hit Netflix series “The Crown” started wondering how — or if — the show will address the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Here’s what we know about the...
