California State

LongSummerDays
4d ago

Yep, they sent out two alerts already, but they want all of us to have EVs and transition our gas appliances to electric. What a joke. We have tyrants for leaders that are extorting our money in order for us to live in third world conditions.

Bill Essex
4d ago

5th GREATEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD! Herr Newsom loves that tag line. 3rd world power grid mein Furher...lol ..POS.

DAYANA Rodriguez
4d ago

so ALL THE MILLIONS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE WERE OR WHY IS ALL THAT MONEY USED FOR THIS !

NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. San Francisco,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

PG&E warns 290k customers of possible rolling blackouts

(KRON) — For the second straight day, the Pacific Gas and Electric company warned customers about potential rolling blackouts due to high heat straining the power grid. PG&E has notified approximately 297,417 customers about the possible outages, it said in a press release. The rotating outages would impact each customer for 1-2 hours. The outages would […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'All bets are off' as California's wildfire season enters danger zone

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a relatively calm start to the wildfire season, California is bracing for things to get much, much worse. A blistering heat wave and deepening drought have left California tinder dry weeks before the arrival of seasonal hot winds that can quickly whip a spark into overwhelming flames. One utility has already said it may need to cut power to 50,000 Southern California homes and businesses to prevent fires. Such factors are converging to set up the state for a return of the massive blazes, choking smoke and fire deaths that have tormented the region in recent years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
