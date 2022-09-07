Read full article on original website
Nick is taking Matt Stafford, Rams 31-27 over Bills in the NFL season opener | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent an offseason elbow procedure. Nick Wright explains why he's still taking Stafford and the Rams in Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
Aaron Rodgers' Packers face a sneaky Vikings team in Wk 1| THE CARTON SHOW
Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard misses yet another practice ahead of the big match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. This isn't the best sign for Aaron Rodgers, who has already been critical of the WR, and now that he's missing Davante Adams, every pair of hands is going to count. Craig Carton lays out why he's hoping Aaron Rodgers takes a beat down from this sneaky Vikings team, and foreshadows a 'comeuppance' for the Green Bay Packers.
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson fail to reach contract extension
Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension has arrived, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Friday's "First Things First," Nick...
Baker, Trey Lance headline Broussard's Under Duress List entering NFL's Week 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard's BUD list makes its triumphant return ahead of the NFL Week 1 slate of games. Broussard nominates Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance, and Denver Broncos QB1 Russell Wilson. Broussard is joined by Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes to discuss the latest in the NFL.
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions. Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled. In Thursday...
Seahawks reportedly offered Russell Wilson for 2018 first-round pick | THE HERD
The Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks split was a big story this offseason. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks offered Russ for the 2018 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns. GM John Schneider also attended Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's pro days. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report.
Nick is baffled by Bills being overwhelming Super Bowl favorites | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills are not only favored to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022-23 NFL season opener, they are already overwhelmingly favored to win Super Bowl LVII — and that is baffling to Nick Wright. The AFC, according to Nick, is way too deep of a conference for anyone to be this much of a juggernaut, and while he gives Josh Allen respect, he believes the Bills going into Los Angeles as the favorites against the Super Bowl Champion Rams is insane.
Will Baker Mayfield shine in Week 1 revenge game vs. Browns? | THE HERD
Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is set to face his old team in a revenge game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Browns RB Nick Chubb was asked about facing his old teammate and responded saying quote: 'We all know Baker, so I don't know what to expect.' Colin Cowherd breaks down why Baker will defeat his old team in Week 1.
QB Ryan makes his debut for Indy in opener against Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired...
Terry Bradshaw wants Steelers to start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky | THE HERD
Terry Bradshaw joins Colin Cowherd to talk Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Bradshaw unveils that if he were the coach he would start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky.
Nick's lock of the week: Go all-in on Lamar Jackson and Ravens, fade Joe Flacco | What's Wright?
Nick Wright reveals his "Wright Move" for Week 1 of the NFL season. Hear why Nick is locked in on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Watch as he breaks down why he is fading Joe Flacco and the New York Jets as 'much as possible.'
NFL Week 1: Take the under in 49ers-Bears and under on Justin Fields' rushing
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. He thinks both offense will get off to a slow start to the season and likes the under and also thinks that the 49ers' defense will try to keep Justin Fields in the pocket so he likes the under there as well.
NFL Week 1: Justin Jefferson and the new-look Vikings offense should get it done against Packers
Fox betting analyst Sammy P likes the new-look offense of Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He examines the Jefferson scoring a TD prop bet and where you should place your money.
Blazin' 5: Texans, Vikings highlight Colin's Week 1 picks | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his first Blazin' 5 picks of the NFL season for Week 1, including the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings pulling upsets over their respective division rivals (Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers). What are your blazin' picks?
Bills expose Matthew Stafford's Rams in 31-10 Week 1 win | THE HERD
The Buffalo Bills spoiled the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl banner reveal party with a dominating 31-10 win, something many fans did not expect. Josh Allen dominated despite throwing two interceptions, finishing with 353 total yards and four touchdowns. This not only raises the Bills' Super Bowl contender status but brings up questions about the Rams' defense and team. Colin Cowherd breaks down what could plague the reigning champs.
NFC West Guide: Predictions for Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks
After a magical season that ended in a Super Bowl victory on their home field, the Los Angeles Rams believe they can be the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Just ask cocksure cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "When you have great ambition to be legendary...
Bills-Rams: More about Buffalo's dominance or L.A.'s poor play?
In the NFL's opening game of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills showed why they're the odds-on-favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams showed why they have plenty of work to do in order to get back to championship form. The Bills won in a 31-10...
