FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' Packers face a sneaky Vikings team in Wk 1| THE CARTON SHOW

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard misses yet another practice ahead of the big match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. This isn't the best sign for Aaron Rodgers, who has already been critical of the WR, and now that he's missing Davante Adams, every pair of hands is going to count. Craig Carton lays out why he's hoping Aaron Rodgers takes a beat down from this sneaky Vikings team, and foreshadows a 'comeuppance' for the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs

I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
FOX Sports

Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson fail to reach contract extension

Lamar Jackson's self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement on a contract extension has arrived, and with no deal in place, the Baltimore Ravens' superstar QB will play this season under his fifth-year option. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released the following statement Friday morning:. On Friday's "First Things First," Nick...
FOX Sports

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions. Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled. In Thursday...
FOX Sports

Nick is baffled by Bills being overwhelming Super Bowl favorites | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills are not only favored to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022-23 NFL season opener, they are already overwhelmingly favored to win Super Bowl LVII — and that is baffling to Nick Wright. The AFC, according to Nick, is way too deep of a conference for anyone to be this much of a juggernaut, and while he gives Josh Allen respect, he believes the Bills going into Los Angeles as the favorites against the Super Bowl Champion Rams is insane.
FOX Sports

Will Baker Mayfield shine in Week 1 revenge game vs. Browns? | THE HERD

Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is set to face his old team in a revenge game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Browns RB Nick Chubb was asked about facing his old teammate and responded saying quote: 'We all know Baker, so I don't know what to expect.' Colin Cowherd breaks down why Baker will defeat his old team in Week 1.
FOX Sports

QB Ryan makes his debut for Indy in opener against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired...
FOX Sports

Bills expose Matthew Stafford's Rams in 31-10 Week 1 win | THE HERD

The Buffalo Bills spoiled the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl banner reveal party with a dominating 31-10 win, something many fans did not expect. Josh Allen dominated despite throwing two interceptions, finishing with 353 total yards and four touchdowns. This not only raises the Bills' Super Bowl contender status but brings up questions about the Rams' defense and team. Colin Cowherd breaks down what could plague the reigning champs.
FOX Sports

NFC West Guide: Predictions for Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks

After a magical season that ended in a Super Bowl victory on their home field, the Los Angeles Rams believe they can be the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Just ask cocksure cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "When you have great ambition to be legendary...
