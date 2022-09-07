ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Victim dies from injuries in shooting at Poplar Grove neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured and later died after a suspect fired shots into a vehicle in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City. Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 500 South and Post Street, just west of Interstate 15. A police spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident was just two blocks from the Pioneer Precinct, so officers were able to arrive quickly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
MURRAY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Kingston polygamist family responds after lawsuit filed against them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Kingston polygamist family has responded after a lawsuit was filed against them, accusing the group and its leaders of sexual abuse, fraud, child labor, and more. The group issued a statement Friday to KUTV 2News through their organization, the Davis County Cooperative Society....
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
KUTV

Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
KUTV

Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!

KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Digital ticket system goes down prior to multiple Utah football games

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Online ticketing platforms for multiple college football games in Utah were causing issues for fans on Saturday. Brigham Young University shared on social media that BYUtickets.com was experiencing technical problems with the customer account management system. Utah State University also reported issues for fans accessing...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

The Weekly Huddle: Week 2 Preview

(KUTV) - Will BYU suffer the same fate as Utah and end up drinking from the bitter cup of unmet expectations? The college football panel debates that question and ranks the Utah's issues at Florida. Was the Utes poor tackling a bigger problem than the empty trips to the red...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

