SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured and later died after a suspect fired shots into a vehicle in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City. Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 500 South and Post Street, just west of Interstate 15. A police spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident was just two blocks from the Pioneer Precinct, so officers were able to arrive quickly.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO