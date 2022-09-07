Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
KUTV
Victim dies from injuries in shooting at Poplar Grove neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured and later died after a suspect fired shots into a vehicle in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City. Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 500 South and Post Street, just west of Interstate 15. A police spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident was just two blocks from the Pioneer Precinct, so officers were able to arrive quickly.
KUTV
Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
KUTV
Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
KUTV
Utah school district investigating report that bus driver threatened to shoot students
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County school bus driver is on administrative leave after students reported she threatened to shoot them if they kept asking where she was going. The district acknowledged they are investigating the incident which reportedly occurred Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs. “I heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
KUTV
Kingston polygamist family responds after lawsuit filed against them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Kingston polygamist family has responded after a lawsuit was filed against them, accusing the group and its leaders of sexual abuse, fraud, child labor, and more. The group issued a statement Friday to KUTV 2News through their organization, the Davis County Cooperative Society....
KUTV
Officials rescue person who got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Four people were rescued after one of them got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls. Officials with the North Fork Fire Department said the person got stuck in the falls Friday night. They said despite the recent high temperatures, he was still at risk...
KUTV
Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
KUTV
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
KUTV
Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
KUTV
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
KUTV
Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back!
KUTV — The Salt Lake City Greek Festival is back for its 46th annual celebration. George Karahalios stopped by Fresh Living to showcase some of the food and pastries you can try at the festival. The festival is from Sept. 9 - 11. For more information visit saltlakegreekfestival.com. Follow...
KUTV
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
KUTV
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
KUTV
Digital ticket system goes down prior to multiple Utah football games
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Online ticketing platforms for multiple college football games in Utah were causing issues for fans on Saturday. Brigham Young University shared on social media that BYUtickets.com was experiencing technical problems with the customer account management system. Utah State University also reported issues for fans accessing...
KUTV
High School Football: Lehi Stuns Corner Canyon With Comeback Win
September 9, 2022 — (KUTV) On Friday Night Rivals Lehi scored 25 straight points and rallied to defeat Corner Canyon 25-24. Watch highlights of this game right here, along with 12 other match-ups from Week 5 of the high school football season.
KUTV
The Weekly Huddle: Week 2 Preview
(KUTV) - Will BYU suffer the same fate as Utah and end up drinking from the bitter cup of unmet expectations? The college football panel debates that question and ranks the Utah's issues at Florida. Was the Utes poor tackling a bigger problem than the empty trips to the red...
Comments / 0