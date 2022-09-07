ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook

Football is back, but the biggest hit of the young season didn’t happen on the football field. Ex-All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell just knocked out former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the boxing ring to end their highly anticipated fight. Check out the three-time Pro Bowler say ‘night night’ to AP before the ref […] The post VIDEO: Le’Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson with nasty right hook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the division rival Los Angles Chargers is almost here. Both these teams have big expectations heading into the 2022 season, but with this first game, only one can get off on the right foot in the gauntlet of the AFC West. With this in mind, let’s look at four bold Raiders Week 1 predictions.
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparations for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, so head coach Mike Tomlin decided to get everyone on his team a gift before the season begins. It drew some attention on social media, and got quite the reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. Tomlin […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Chubb sounds off on one key move Browns need to make in 2022 season

Barring any major move from now until their Week 1 opener, the Cleveland Browns will roll with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt atop their running back depth chart against the Carolina Panthers. Hunt did reportedly request a trade from the Browns last month, but the front office declined his request. Over the early stages of […] The post Nick Chubb sounds off on one key move Browns need to make in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
George Kittle’s final status for 49ers’ Week 1 tilt vs. Bears, revealed

George Kittle’s injury status was something not many San Francisco fans were expecting to worry about in the 2022 season. The star tight end has been relatively healthy for most of his career. Kittle also did not suffer a serious injury last season, and in the 2022 preseason. Unfortunately, that changed pretty quickly over the […] The post George Kittle’s final status for 49ers’ Week 1 tilt vs. Bears, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
