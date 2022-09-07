Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
Shooting Suspect Charged With Aggravated Assault
The suspect in a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning has been charged with aggravated assault while he recovers from an office-related shooting, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Thursday. Kenneth Marion, 68, allegedly shot an adult female in the head in an alley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo — A woman received two citations but was injured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman received two citations but was uninjured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek Bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges
A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
Colorado Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Violence Crimes
A Colorado man already on probation for domestic violence allegedly assaulted, used a deadly weapon -- gasoline -- and strangled a woman in late August in Natrona County, an assistant district attorney said Friday. Michael Brundage, 43, heard those and other charges read at his initial appearance by Natrona County...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Blazing sunset seen in Casper on Wednesday as wildfires burn in west
CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday marked the second day in a row that a spectacular, surreal sunset was visible in the Casper area. The sun appeared to be a glowing orb as it neared the smoky horizon around 7 p.m. Much of the haze throughout Wyoming is coming from wildfires...
oilcity.news
Dense fog expected on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming into Saturday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 80 is experiencing some foggy conditions on Friday afternoon, and more is expected into Saturday. Dense fog is expected to limit visibility in southeast Wyoming from Friday night through Saturday morning, including along Interstates 25 and 80, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Comments / 0