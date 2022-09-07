What’s Cooking: Spanish Shrimp Saute
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: Less than 10 min.
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)
- 16 fresh or frozen medium shrimp (8 ounces)
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 2 t smoky paprika
- ½ t kosher salt
- ¼ tsp fresh cracked black pepper
- pinch cayenne pepper
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 6 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1-1/2 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine
- 1 T lime juice (fresh is best)
- Parsley, chopped fine
- Chives, chopped fine
- Cooked rice, seasoned with sazon (Spanish all purpose seasoning), optional
Instructions:
- Peel and de-vein the shrimp, leave the tails intact if you like
- Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside
- In a large resealable plastic bag combine the flour, paprika, ¼ tsp of the sea salt, black pepper, & cayenne pepper.
- Seal bag; shake to combine before adding the shrimp
- Seal and shake bag until the shrimp are coated. Set aside.
- Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add garlic and the remaining ¼ tsp sea salt; cook and stir for 30 seconds.
- Add shrimp to the pan in an even layer; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, broth, vermouth, and lemon juice; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat; stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, the parsley, and chives.
- Serve in shallow bowls with hot cooked rice of choice. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: This dish is delicious served with pasta or brown rice as well.
