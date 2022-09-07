What’s Cooking: Spanish Shrimp Saute

Spanish Shrimp Saute

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Less than 10 min.

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed)

16 fresh or frozen medium shrimp (8 ounces)

1 Tbsp flour

2 t smoky paprika

½ t kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh cracked black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

4 Tbsp butter

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1-1/2 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine

1 T lime juice (fresh is best)

Parsley, chopped fine

Chives, chopped fine

Cooked rice, seasoned with sazon (Spanish all purpose seasoning), optional

Instructions:

Peel and de-vein the shrimp, leave the tails intact if you like

Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Set aside

In a large resealable plastic bag combine the flour, paprika, ¼ tsp of the sea salt, black pepper, & cayenne pepper.

Seal bag; shake to combine before adding the shrimp

Seal and shake bag until the shrimp are coated. Set aside.

Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add garlic and the remaining ¼ tsp sea salt; cook and stir for 30 seconds.

Add shrimp to the pan in an even layer; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, broth, vermouth, and lemon juice; cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, the parsley, and chives.

Serve in shallow bowls with hot cooked rice of choice. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: This dish is delicious served with pasta or brown rice as well.

