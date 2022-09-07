Read full article on original website
10 San Antonio chefs will duke it out next month at third-annual Burger Showdown
This year's competition, held at Alamo Beer Co., benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.
Seguin barbecue joint owner to make appearance on Hulu's 'Best in Dough'
Davila's BBQ will host a watch party.
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
news4sanantonio.com
A Day of Luxury at Elian Hotel and Spa
A day of luxury is waiting for you at one of San Antonio's finest hotels. Rebecca went down to the Elian hotel and spa to check out all the amazing services & amenities they have to offer. Take a look to learn more!. SPECIAL OFFER. THE NEXT 20 CALLERS WILL...
San Antonio barbecue truck smokes onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earned the magazine's approval, including one in San Antonio. Reese Bros. Barbecue, a food truck that pairs classic Texas barbecue with Mexican-inspired sides, represents Alamo City on...
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House debuting three ghoulish new attractions next weekend
The new attractions will be included in the regular ticket price once the haunted house's season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17.
KSAT 12
San Antonio sound ordinance changes could impact music venues, bars, restaurants with outdoor amplified sound
SAN ANTONIO – A new sound ordinance proposal could help some San Antonio residents sleep better, but it could have a bigger impact on businesses that play outdoor music. David Uhler, president of the Beethoven Männerchor, has concerns about some of the language in the final draft of the Sound Music Cities report to the City of San Antonio. A sound expert was hired to look at the city’s noise complaints and recommend how to tackle the problems.
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
tpr.org
San Pedro Creek Culture Park builds a waterfall your voice will fill with colors
Phase 1 of San Pedro Creek Culture Park is almost finished. One of the section's most distinctive aspects is a waterfall next to the intersection of the creek and Commerce Street. During the day, the stream of water promises a refreshing sensation for visitors strolling along the refurbished walkway. But...
San Antonio Current
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
A home has hit the market for $1 million in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood that has some unusual features — even by the standards of its high-character south-of-downtown location. The home, built in 1910, includes a Dale Chihuly-inspired glass chandelier blown by San Antonio artist Craig Clingan in its...
news4sanantonio.com
Party City launches 'scavenger haunt' in the Alamo City to win Spooktacular prizes
SAN ANTONIO – As Halloween approaches, most of us are headed to Party City to pick out our costumes this year, but while you’re out there try to be on the lookout for Yorrik, a life-size skeleton to win spooktacular prizes. It seems as though Party City, is...
townandtourist.com
9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
These San Antonio fans' last-minute sun costumes got them on stage with Bad Bunny
Project solesitos was a success.
KENS 5
Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.
SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City. However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats. The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be...
news4sanantonio.com
Former San Antonio Mayor remembers King Charles' past visit to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II people are now wondering what a King Charles reign will look like. The king visited San Antonio when Henry Cisneros was Mayor. Decades before becoming king San Antonio welcomed then-Prince Charles. “[Thursday] there is also a...
Kerbey Lane is now in San Antonio. Here's what to know before you go.
We get the queso hype.
