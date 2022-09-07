ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman suffers burns to face, arm after house fire

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department rescued six residents from a one-story residence on fire at Keanini Drive in Hana.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 12:30 p.m.

According to MFD, crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring exposures. An elderly woman was home at the time of the fire but was assisted out of the home by neighbors and family before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m. There were six residents in total that were assisted by the American Red Cross. One person had been reported with burns to the face and arms.

The damage was estimated to be $65,000 to the house structure, $15,000 to contents and $3,200 to the neighboring residence, according to MFD.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Maui firefighters are investigating.

