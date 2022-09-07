ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will your power be turned off in California’s rolling blackouts? Here’s how to find out

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
 4 days ago

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) declared a Stage 3 Energy Emergency for Tuesday night, meaning the state’s energy demand is expected to outpace its supply.

CAISO warned that rolling power outages could now occur.

If you want to know if your home or business might be impacted by a rolling outage, you can check your outage block on PG&E’s website — though many Californians will likely be exempt from the outages if their locations are close enough to emergency services.

To check your home’s status, visit pge.com/rotatingoutages and put in your address in the map tool to be told your outage block (your outage block also appears on your printed bill).

Then if rolling outages are ordered, you can check if your block is on the list to be impacted, as well as the time that the power will be shut off.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the following blocks could be impacted by rolling outages if calls for conservation are unsuccessful: 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G, 4H, 4I, 4J, 4K, 4L, 4M, 4O, 4P, 4Q, 4R, 4S, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5I, 5J, 5K, 5L, 5M, 5O, 5P, 5Q, 5R, 5S, 6A, 6B, 6C, 6D, 6E, 6F, 6G, 6H, 6I, 6J, 6K, 6L, 6M, 6O, 6P, 6Q, 6R, 6S, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 7E, 7F, 7G, 7H, 7I, 7J, 7K, 7L, 7M, 7O, 7P, 7Q, 7R, 7S, 8A, 8B, 8C, 8D, 8E, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8I, 8J, 8K, 8L, 8M, 8O, 8P, 8Q, 8R, 8S.

If your address shows up as outage block 50, it’s likely you’ll be exempt from most blackouts, because essential services like hospitals or police and fire departments are also on your same circuit.

According to PG&E, more than half of the company’s customers are in outage block 50.

San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

