Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.

