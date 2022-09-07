Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Related
Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality. It’s no secret that the past two years...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health
IF YOU GO... What: Move Chat Connect! bike ride with Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycles When: Sunday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m. Where: Seagull's Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO More info: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling...
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Obituary: Franziska Clem
Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
Letter: East Vail saga lands in court
“Saga” indeed! I’ve watched with interest, the twists and turns this developer has attempted to navigate over the past several years and am amazed that the citizens of Vail and the government officials have not accepted responsibility for creating this spectacle. It’s unfortunate that the Town Council hasn’t...
Eagle County recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month
Wear yellow for hope this Friday, Sept. 7 SpeakUp ReachOut is encouraging community members to wear yellow this Friday in support of National Suicide Prevention Month. Don your brightest yellow shirt and tag #wearyellowforhope in your socials to support the cause. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Letter: Yes to regional transportation authority
As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation, and other community services safely and efficiently.
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
Shake, shimmy and Schuhplattler
The very first Oktoberfest in 1810 was a wedding celebration for the crown prince of Bavaria. Like all great weddings, dance was a centerpiece of the event. Now over 200 years later, Oktoberfest celebrations have spread around the world, and among the many beers, bratwursts and dirndles you will still find groups celebrating with the traditional Bavarian dances of the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act
The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
Eagle County solicits pro and con statements on ballot measures
Eagle County is soliciting pro and con statements on two ballot measures, Ballot Issue 1A and 1B, which will appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Per Colorado state law, comments received will be summarized for inclusion in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights ballot issue notice, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To be included in the summary, comments must address the specific ballot issue and include the submitter’s name, signature and the address where they are registered to vote. Only comments filed by persons eligible to vote on the issue are required to be summarized for the ballot issue notice.
Weinreich: Gaining a better sense of direction
I’ve never been great at following directions. For instance, according to Waze, the drive from my parents’ home in Buffehr Creek to the Vail Daily office should take no more than eight minutes. A straight shot on Highway 6, it’s inconceivable to imagine someone getting lost en route. Still, defying the odds, in the early days of my summer internship, I consistently overshot two exits, doubling the duration of my commute for the entire month of July.
Roundup River Ranch names Sarah Johnson as new president and CEO
Roundup River Ranch has its new president and CEO. Sarah Johnson will lead the Eagle County-based nonprofit whose mission is to enrich the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs. Founding president and CEO Ruth B. Johnson will retire at the end of the year with Johnson assuming the role on Oct. 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Letter: Response to Delanoy letter
I’m responding to the letter published in the Sunday, Sept. 4 print edition of the Vail Daily written by Kay Delanoy. The writer’s scolding tone first made me cringe, so I had to go back and filter out the vitriol to see the points she was making. She never defines who is rich, but she knows who they are and they’re all evil. That’s simply not true.
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires
A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
Wicklund: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle. I walk to End Alzheimer’s. I walk for the first survivor. My mother, Edna, died of Alzeheimer’s in 1987 after 10 years of slowly losing her memory....
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0