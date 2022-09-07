Read full article on original website
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
Duane E. Miller, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Edie Miller, a man gifted with exquisite penmanship, also enjoyed theology, German hymns, bluegrass and polka music, border collies, gardening and being a dad. A self-taught computer whiz, he could research the heck out of anything and made immaculate Excel. He died September 5,...
Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.
Karen J. (Braem) Hanousek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Hanousek, 83, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at Hospice House. A daughter of Paul and Mabel Hoffman Braem, she was born July 24, 1939 in Algoma, Wisconsin and raised in Tigerton, Wisconsin. Karen was a proud graduate of the University...
George H. Saare, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Saare, 64, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. George was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of William and Ruth (Pullin) Saare. He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
Leo Joseph Barreca, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the wee hours of Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 my daddy’s angel wings were ready and he took flight to his heavenly home. Leo Joseph Barreca, 93, with his daughter at his side, lost his battle with the demons of Vascular Dementia and most recently, Leukemia.
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
Mary Kay Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wayland, 75, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home. She was born September 6, 1946 in East Liverpool, a daughter of William Brooks and Mary Theodoria Baughman Jernigan. Mrs. Wayland was a music teacher for many years at numerous Catholic...
Gary DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary DeNiro, 64, of Youngstown, who departed on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He will always be remembered by his son, Michael (Margaret) DeNiro; his three grandchildren, Dominic, Carmen and Julianna DeNiro; his loving partner, Dee Koehler and her children, Robert (Ashley) Koehler and Kara Koehler.
Christine Ann McCammon, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann McCammon age 66 passed away September 6, 2022, at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1956, to the late William and Maxine (Speaks) Burns. Christine was a caring person who took care of her family. She...
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, age 77 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Sr. and Helen Delphine Champlin Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence...
Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, 86, of Canfield passed away Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus surrounded by her friends and family. Dorothy was born September 29, 1935, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Mertland) Jack. She graduated...
