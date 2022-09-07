Read full article on original website
50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
Bourbon and Beyond 2022: What you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's almost that time: Fall music festival season in Louisville. And the first one to kick things off this year is Bourbon and Beyond. Watch as crews set up for the four-day event in the player up top. The now four-day festival (yes, they added an...
Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
Henderson nonprofit travels to Louisville to give away essential items amid inflation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Based in Henderson, Kentucky, the outreach group 4 Good Community is putting the pedal to the pavement for a cause, with a new program, 4 Good on the Go. After traveling to underserved communities in Indianapolis and Nashville, the organization’s latest stop in a remodeled school bus was California Park in Louisville.
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
Weekend weather planner: One nice day, then rain and storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One more nice day before we're grabbing for the umbrella again. Friday will still have dry skies, lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Increasing clouds and humidity through the evening and overnight will keep temperatures on the milder side with a low...
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
SNEAK PEEK: Angel's Envy Bourbon Club to open at Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville athletics has teamed up with Angel's Envy Bourbon. It was announced Thursday that Angel's Envy Bourbon, a recently-renovated club space at Cardinal Stadium, will now sport the name of the Louisville-based distillery downtown. "This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville,"...
Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
Construction of new multi-use development making progress in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction of a new development is moving forward near Lytle and 15th Street. The development will turn three masonry and warehouse buildings into 71 market-rate residential units and more than 37,000 square feet of commercial space. It will have views of downtown Louisville, an outdoor courtyard...
Wilkerson Elementary, new $17 million JCPS school, finally ready for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' newest school is set to open its doors on Monday. Wilkerson Elementary, located in Southwest Jefferson County, is the first new school in the area in nearly 25 years. Monday marks the first day of school for the Wildcats in their new...
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Spencer County 43, Collins 37 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Bardstown 21, E'Town 0. Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13. Ballard 44, Franklin County 8. South...
Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Florida Gators in Gainesville
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats are now 2-0 after defeating the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Wildcats defeated the Gators 26-16. Following this win, Mark Stoops is now the winningest coach in the history of University of Kentucky football with 61 wins with the Wildcats. Kentucky will go...
Spencer County remains unbeaten after beating Collins in instant classic
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — The Spencer County High School football team improved to 4-0 on the season after winning a battle of unbeatens on Friday night. The Bears topped Collins 43-37 in Taylorsville. The Bears' rushing attack was massive once again. Spencer County rushed for 349 yards in the victory.
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Charlestown stays perfect with win over North Harrison
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Charlestown Pirates extended their winning streak this season to four after a blowout win over North Harrison on Friday. It was a great showing for the Pirates as they picked up the win on homecoming night, beating North Harrison 39-13. They're on the road next...
Lauren Milliet signs new three-year contract with Racing Louisville FC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-longest tenured player on Racing Louisville FC is locked in with the club for another three years. That's because the club announced on Thursday that midfielder Lauren Milliet has signed a new three-year contract with Racing. "It's such an honor to play for this city...
