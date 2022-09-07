Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Meeker defeats Vail Mountain School in girls volleyball league rivalry game
No. 3 Meeker was in town Friday night — and they brought a ranking-worthy precision to Vail Mountain School in a 2A/1A Western Slope battle. The Cowboys stayed undefeated on the year, taking down Vail Mountain School in three sets, 25-19, 25-10, 25-20 to move to 7-0. The Gore...
Prep notebook: volleyball, soccer and golf teams claim wins on busy Thursday
Volleyball: Eagle Valley cruised to a straight-set victory over Palisade on Thursday night in Gypsum, defeating the Bulldogs 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 to move to 4-3 on the year and 1-0 in league play. The Devils are continue league play in Steamboat Springs on Saturday before returning home on Wednesday to face Summit.
Fourth annual Avalanche Alumni weekend brings out old stars and inspires new ones
If you paused to people watch along East Meadow Drive Saturday afternoon in Vail, you may have noticed one of two things: former NHL heroes enjoying a perfect fall day as they peered down on the Solaris Plaza — or — aspiring youth hockey players strolling away from Dobson Arena, draped in large “Avalanche” or “Mountaineers” shirts, sweaty and excited.
Vail Snowcats set to debut Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche alumni
The Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation’s vision — dream — of giving back to the local hockey community through the semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats, still alive, even after the Vail Recreation District awarded the 2022-2023 Dobson Ice user agreement to the Vail Yeti in July. The team’s big debut is Saturday night at 7 p.m., when the team faces off against the Colorado Avalanche Alumni team.
Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA showdown is Friday night at Dobson Arena
The Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 141 “high-stakes welterweight showdown” between “two of the promotion’s biggest stars,” is Friday night at Dobson Arena. “The Bosnian Silverback” Haris Talundzic and “Breezy the Future” Chris Brown meet in the cage at 8 p.m. in a fight that will also be live on UFCFIGHTPASS.com.
Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22
It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Country Club of the Rockies to honor two wounded vets
A Sunday event at Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards will present a mortgage-free home and a payment-free car to two veterans wounded in action. The event begins at 12:15 p.m. The home will be presented to Benjamin Carter, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant. Retired U.S. Army Sergeant...
Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health
IF YOU GO... What: Move Chat Connect! bike ride with Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycles When: Sunday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m. Where: Seagull's Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO More info: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling...
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
Breckenridge Ski Resort and A-Basin enter final stages of lift upgrades
It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-23 ski season is less than two months away in Summit County. With the unofficial end of summer taking place on Labor Day, local ski resorts are making plans to finish any outstanding construction projects before snowmaking begins in a couple of weeks.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Summit County Safe Passages begins campaign to build wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass
Summit County Safe Passages has officially launched a campaign for new Interstate 70 wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in an effort to decrease crashes between wildlife and drivers traveling across Colorado. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will feature the construction of three crossings — one overpass...
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will have a new director in 2023
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District has selected two finalists for its general manager position that will transition at the end of the year. The district board of directors formed a search committee and recommended two current employees, Jason Cowles and Siri Roman, as finalists. Cowles serves as the...
Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history
Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.
East Vail trail traffic declines a bit after two busy summers
The trails in Vail, particularly those in East Vail, saw an explosion of use in the past couple of years. That wave seems to have crested. User numbers from the U.S. Forest Service won’t be in for a few weeks, but anecdotal evidence points to fewer users on the trail this year than in 2020 and 2021.
Obituary: Franziska Clem
Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires
A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
