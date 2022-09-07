ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Snowcats set to debut Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche alumni

The Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation’s vision — dream — of giving back to the local hockey community through the semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats, still alive, even after the Vail Recreation District awarded the 2022-2023 Dobson Ice user agreement to the Vail Yeti in July. The team’s big debut is Saturday night at 7 p.m., when the team faces off against the Colorado Avalanche Alumni team.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Legacy Fighting Alliance MMA showdown is Friday night at Dobson Arena

The Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 141 “high-stakes welterweight showdown” between “two of the promotion’s biggest stars,” is Friday night at Dobson Arena. “The Bosnian Silverback” Haris Talundzic and “Breezy the Future” Chris Brown meet in the cage at 8 p.m. in a fight that will also be live on UFCFIGHTPASS.com.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia's Weekend Picks 9/9/22

It’s officially Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Last week Beaver Creek kicked it off in grand style on the plaza level in the village and the oom-pah bands brought out the crowds – and the lederhosen and dirndls – for some Bavarian fun. The beer, pretzels, brats and more will move east to Lionshead Village for three more days before the event wraps up in Vail Village the following weekend. See, I told you last week that if you bought a dirndl or lederhosen, you’d definitely have opportunities to wear the traditional Bavarian garb.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Tommy Steele
Vail Daily

Country Club of the Rockies to honor two wounded vets

A Sunday event at Country Club of the Rockies in Edwards will present a mortgage-free home and a payment-free car to two veterans wounded in action. The event begins at 12:15 p.m. The home will be presented to Benjamin Carter, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant. Retired U.S. Army Sergeant...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Solar power is coming to Vail's Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history

Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

East Vail trail traffic declines a bit after two busy summers

The trails in Vail, particularly those in East Vail, saw an explosion of use in the past couple of years. That wave seems to have crested. User numbers from the U.S. Forest Service won’t be in for a few weeks, but anecdotal evidence points to fewer users on the trail this year than in 2020 and 2021.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Franziska Clem

Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail area seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from Idaho wildfires

A high-pressure system spinning over the Northwestern United States began bringing smoke into Western Colorado this week. Air quality in the White River National Forest area was downgraded from good to moderate this week according to airnow.gov, which tracks air quality throughout the country. The Grand Mesa National Forest surrounding Grand Junction is also seeing moderate air quality. Southern Colorado in the San Juan, Umcompahgre and Rio Grande national forests is still seeing good air quality.
IDAHO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

