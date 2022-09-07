Read full article on original website
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End
Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
Russia may face a domestic energy crunch as production slows following EU's oil embargo, natural-gas cuts to Europe
A halt in gas supplies to Europe could cost Russia as much as $6.6 billion a year, per Bloomberg. The export slump could lead to deep cuts in Russian gas output, hitting domestic energy goals. The EU's oil embargo could also cause production of the fuel to fall, leading to...
Elon Musk Sees Deflation Coming If There Is Another Major Fed Rate Hike
Powell said policymakers will remain "strongly committed" to driving prices down. Christopher Waller made comments indicating he could back another 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase. Elon Musk has warned that another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could result in deflation hitting the economy. Last year, Musk...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
The Rise and Stall of China
Long time readers of Nextbigfuture know that I have been optimistic about China’s economy for well over two decades. Those were correct and accurate tracking and forecasts. There would be complaints that tracking the situation every few months was boosterism for China. Well the change has happened. China’s economy...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%
Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
What Traders May Want To Know About Trading Tesla In 2022
--News Direct-- Trading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is arguably always an adventure. The stock remains highly volatile, with a beta* of 2.11, making it twice as responsive as the overall market. Tesla sits at the apex of a rising electric vehicle (EV) industry and is now facing stiffening competition from up-and-coming...
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm
PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Nio stock fell after the company's Q2 report and is down big from its peak. Time to buy?
Crypto Stocks MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital Among Most Heavily Shorted Application Software Stocks
Cryptocurrency stocks have taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors have rotated out of risk assets as interest rates rise. Crypto stock short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggested short sellers expect more weakness ahead for crypto stocks.
Cannabis Industry's Lack Of Federal Debt Relief Due To Fed Classification On Par With Hard Drugs
A new report warned that cannabis growers have no access to federal bankruptcy protection, thue 'undermining' the industry’s potential. This is because marijuana is still classified by federal law as an illicit substance. According to the Cannabis Law Journal, the fact that cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug allows...
Unfazed By $917M Write-Off In Q2, MicroStrategy Plans To Add More Bitcoin Using Proceeds From Proposed $500M Stock Offering
MicroStrategy, Inc. MSTR late Friday filed a Form 8-K with the SEC regarding an agreement with Cowen & Co. for the sale of up to $500 million worth of its Class A stock. What Happened: The company also filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the offering under its existing automatic shelf-registration statement, which became effective on June 14.
Peering Into Travelers Companies's Recent Short Interest
Travelers Companies's (NYSE:TRV) short percent of float has risen 10.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
S&P 500 Snaps 3-Week Losing Streak As Investors Digest Powell's Latest Inflation Comments
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY broke a three-week losing streak this week as the latest commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggests the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation. On Thursday, Powell said the Fed remains "strongly committed" to fighting inflation, and reassured Americans the central...
