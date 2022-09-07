ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
Elon Musk Sees Deflation Coming If There Is Another Major Fed Rate Hike

Powell said policymakers will remain "strongly committed" to driving prices down. Christopher Waller made comments indicating he could back another 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase. Elon Musk has warned that another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could result in deflation hitting the economy. Last year, Musk...
BUSINESS
The Rise and Stall of China

Long time readers of Nextbigfuture know that I have been optimistic about China’s economy for well over two decades. Those were correct and accurate tracking and forecasts. There would be complaints that tracking the situation every few months was boosterism for China. Well the change has happened. China’s economy...
ECONOMY
Military Lighting Market worth $807 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 7.6%

Military Lighting Market Size is expected to reach USD 807 million by 2027 from USD 559 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Military Lighting Market by End Use (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Product (LED, Non-LED), Type (Internal Lighting, External Lighting, Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" The military lighting market is projected to grow from USD 559 million in 2022 to USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced military technology for defense platforms, is one of the major driving factor for the demand of military lighting market.
BUSINESS
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
POLITICS
What Traders May Want To Know About Trading Tesla In 2022

--News Direct-- Trading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is arguably always an adventure. The stock remains highly volatile, with a beta* of 2.11, making it twice as responsive as the overall market. Tesla sits at the apex of a rising electric vehicle (EV) industry and is now facing stiffening competition from up-and-coming...
STOCKS
PayBito Listed as The Top White Label Crypto Exchange Provider by a Global Tech Research Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2022. International crypto exchange PayBito made headlines adding another achievement to its growing list of accolades. The US-based firm was awarded the first position in an international listing of top white-label crypto exchange providers by a global tech research platform TechResearcho, reflecting on the brand's long-running vision of contributing to the crypto and Web 3.0 ecosystem through collaboration instead of competition.
MARKETS
Unfazed By $917M Write-Off In Q2, MicroStrategy Plans To Add More Bitcoin Using Proceeds From Proposed $500M Stock Offering

MicroStrategy, Inc. MSTR late Friday filed a Form 8-K with the SEC regarding an agreement with Cowen & Co. for the sale of up to $500 million worth of its Class A stock. What Happened: The company also filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the offering under its existing automatic shelf-registration statement, which became effective on June 14.
STOCKS
Peering Into Travelers Companies's Recent Short Interest

Travelers Companies's (NYSE:TRV) short percent of float has risen 10.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.87% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
