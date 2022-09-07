Read full article on original website
Related
Flu Season 2022: When's The Best Time To Get Vaccinated?
Flu season is fast approaching as it usually starts in October in the U.S. But not everyone knows the best time to get vaccinated before the health issue peaks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated on its website the ideal timing of vaccination, saying people should get jabbed as early as September to October. But vaccination should continue throughout the flu season, which typically peaks between December and February in the country.
Has the COVID vaccine finally reached annual flu shot status? Health officials are hopeful.
White House officials say the U.S. is moving to a point where an annual COVID-19 booster should provide a 'high degree of protection' all year round.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can you get a flu shot and COVID booster during the same visit? Here’s what to know
With the fall season just weeks away, you may wonder whether you can get your annual flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Flu season began this month, and now through October is a good time to get the seasonal shot for those 6 months and older, a Sept. 6 news release from the American Lung Association says.
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
What Is Paxlovid Rebound? COVID-19 Symptoms Mysteriously Return After Taking Antiviral
It appears no one is safe from COVID even after taking an antiviral to prevent it. More and more people have reported having the symptoms again after successfully treating the condition with Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill. But scientists are slowly understanding the bizarre phenomenon dubbed “Paxlovid rebound” or COVID-19 rebound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health officials are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, the CDC says
Public health officials are investigating a growing number of illnesses linked to E. coli bacteria in Michigan and Ohio, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. At least 29 cases have been reported so far, and CDC says the number is expected to increase. The CDC says...
CDC warning parents, pediatricians about dangers of Enterovirus D68
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The CDC is asking pediatricians to look for a rare, but serious respiratory infection in children.It's not the flu or covid-19. It's called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.It's tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror the common cold, with afflictions like runny nose, cough, and fever.Parents should contact their child's doctor if they are having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms keep worsening.
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Scrubs Magazine
Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas
The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs
August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
Time to get your Omicron booster shot. Here's everything you need to know about the 2 vaccines offered, and when to get it.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available now. Learn when to get yours, and which vaccine to pick.
MedPage Today
CDC: Handful of Swine Flu Cases Detected in Humans in Multiple States
Five cases of human infection with flu variants normally spread only in pigs were reported to CDC in August, the agency announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Tuesday. Cases were detected in West Virginia, Oregon, and Ohio, and all of the individuals have since recovered. According to the...
Here are 2 long-lasting omicron symptoms you should know about
Most symptoms go away quickly but a cough can linger around. How can you protect yourself against omicron? What are the top omicron symptoms? What omicron symptoms last long?
What to know about polio as it resurfaces
This year, polio cases have been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. Spread mostly through contact with an infected person’s feces, vaccination is protective against illness, paralysis and death from the polio virus. With schools back in session or shortly to begin, here’s what to know about polio.
CNET
CDC Recommends New Omicron COVID Boosters
A committee of doctors and other medical experts who advise the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to endorse updated COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that target the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of omicron. Shortly after, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky accepted the panel's vote -- the final regulatory step needed to start the fall COVID-19 campaign in the US. Shots should be available at pharmacies throughout the US in the coming days.
The Strongest Signal That Americans Should Worry About Flu This Winter
Sometime in the spring of 2020, after centuries, perhaps millennia, of tumultuous coexistence with humans, influenza abruptly went dark. Around the globe, documented cases of the viral infection completely cratered as the world tried to counteract SARS-CoV-2. This time last year, American experts began to fret that the flu’s unprecedented sabbatical was too bizarre to last: Perhaps the group of viruses that cause the disease would be poised for an epic comeback, slamming us with “a little more punch” than usual, Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Tennessee, told me at the time.
drugstorenews.com
Retailers begin offering bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines
On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization and guidance of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines, several retailers have begun to offer the vaccine. CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, H-E-B and Hy-Vee recently made announcements regarding the availability of...
Comments / 0