Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

"Critical" fire danger expected for Yakima Valley this weekend

YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night

YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yak Police Chief praises SWAT, warns of record traffic deaths

YAKIMA -- Chief Matthew Murray has written a letter to the community addressing some currently public safety issues in Yakima. And ways in which he feels the department is succeeding and improving. The text reads:. "As your Chief of Police, I continually work to advance the relationship between the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large

ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
ZILLAH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA

