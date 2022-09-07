Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
"Critical" fire danger expected for Yakima Valley this weekend
YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
KIMA TV
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
KIMA TV
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
KIMA TV
Yak Police Chief praises SWAT, warns of record traffic deaths
YAKIMA -- Chief Matthew Murray has written a letter to the community addressing some currently public safety issues in Yakima. And ways in which he feels the department is succeeding and improving. The text reads:. "As your Chief of Police, I continually work to advance the relationship between the Yakima...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Rainbow fentanyl is spreading across the Valley, local police say kids are the new targets
Police warning rainbow fentanyl is here and ready to explode through or communities. The drug is spreading through the country. Today Yakima police say they've seen some shades of here like pink and purple. They're only expecting more and say parents should be extremely concerned. "It's here and it's going...
KIMA TV
WATCH: Deputies release body cam footage from officer involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies release body camera footage of the incident involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the 400 Block of N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick on August 22nd. Deputies said when a Deputy or Officer uses force...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large
ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
KIMA TV
Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years
YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
Comments / 0