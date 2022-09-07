Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Drip fashion event celebrates black entrepreneurs at Riverside Marina on Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) is hosting a fashion event celebrating black designers and entrepreneurs in Detroit. Detroit Drip is being held at the Riverside Marina on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registered businesses will showcase a model in an outfit of their choice.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
wcsx.com
M1 Concourse Car Show 2022
We brought all the WCSX rides. The WCSX Truck and the Stone Soup Bronco. Awww, it's so cute and probably goes 200 mph. Does that wheel control the car remotely??? I got to find out... so dangerous and I love it!. There classic cars all over the place. Did you...
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Sugar Factory in Detroit now open for business
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a candy lovers dream and one of the sweetest places downtown. If there was any more magic humming through the restaurant people might mistake it for Willy Wonka's factory. The kids might love it even more. "You will never ever forget the celebration you have...
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
I-96 near Kent Lake Road reopens after gravel hauler crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road has reopened after a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
fox2detroit.com
'Urban sophistication at its best,' tours of luxury housing in Detroit this weekend
Maybe its in Brush Park or perhaps Eastern Market, but there is some luxurious and exquisite housing available in Detroit. Check out Hour Detroit's Downtown Living Tour this weekend.
fox2detroit.com
Summer may be winding down, but outdoor allergies are still here for your pets
Premiere Pet Supply has just opened a location in Downtown Detroit - and our pets are still in need of making sure their allergies are treated. Here's what you need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Burgers, drinks, and more available at the Sugar Factory in Detroit
There are 6-8 shots of liquor in the Sugar Factory's most famous drink, which arrives in a massive goblet. That's only the first surprise awaiting visitors to the Sugar Factory in Campus Martius.
candgnews.com
Car crash in Rochester Hills leaves woman dead
ROCHESTER HILLS — A Troy woman has died from injuries following a car crash in Rochester Hills Aug. 30. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Josephine Howe, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road, attempting to turn onto westbound Auburn Road at approximately 6:16 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-96:Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26. I-696:Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm. M-3: (Gratiot)Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov. M-10: (Lodge)Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
Comments / 0