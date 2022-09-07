ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

wcsx.com

M1 Concourse Car Show 2022

We brought all the WCSX rides. The WCSX Truck and the Stone Soup Bronco. Awww, it's so cute and probably goes 200 mph. Does that wheel control the car remotely??? I got to find out... so dangerous and I love it!. There classic cars all over the place. Did you...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Sugar Factory in Detroit now open for business

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a candy lovers dream and one of the sweetest places downtown. If there was any more magic humming through the restaurant people might mistake it for Willy Wonka's factory. The kids might love it even more. "You will never ever forget the celebration you have...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-96 near Kent Lake Road reopens after gravel hauler crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road has reopened after a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
candgnews.com

Car crash in Rochester Hills leaves woman dead

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Troy woman has died from injuries following a car crash in Rochester Hills Aug. 30. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Josephine Howe, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road, attempting to turn onto westbound Auburn Road at approximately 6:16 p.m.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-96:Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26. I-696:Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm. M-3: (Gratiot)Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov. M-10: (Lodge)Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming...
WAYNE, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said. Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI

