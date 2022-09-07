Read full article on original website
Massachusetts governor’s race poll: Maura Healey leads Geoff Diehl by 18 points in new Emerson College/WHDH poll
Fresh off a primary victory in which she was essentially uncontested for the Democratic nomination for governor of Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey enjoys a comfortable lead over Republican former state Rep. Geoff Diehl in the general election, a new poll found. Massachusetts voters prefer Healey to Diehl 52% to...
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
Sports betting in Massachusetts took a step forward Thursday when regulators discussed and adopted initial regulations
Massachusetts sports betting regulators on Thursday made their first foray into approving and debating regulations for the emerging industry, taking an initial look at companies that will certify betting devices and the house rules they will need to have in place before accepting bets. Nearly a month after Gov. Charlie...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Massachusetts and New Hampshire men rescued from White Mountain cliff in June plead guilty to reckless conduct
A Massachusetts man and a New Hampshire man have pleaded guilty to charges connected to a reckless ascent of a White Mountain cliff in June, which required rescuers to navigate dangerously steep terrain to bring them down safely. The two men, both in their 20s, became trapped the afternoon of...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change
Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
Smith & Wesson tells Wall Street its move to Tennessee is ‘on track’
SPRINGFIELD — Smith & Wesson plans to start moving its front office to Tennessee at around this time next year. “Towards the beginning part of next summer will be — starting to ramp up the operations in earnest and start to be manufacturing and distributing product out of that location,” said Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson president and CEO Thursday in a conference call following the release of disappointing financial results for the company.
Years after bust of Massachusetts-based dark web site that used Bitcoin to sell drugs, judge orders one of the men involved to forfeit Mercedes, serve prison time
It’s a drug conspiracy for the modern age: a three-person operation that manufactured cocaine, MDMA, Xanax and other drugs in a rented office in Massachusetts, sold the substances on the dark web using cryptocurrency, and mailed them to customers across the United States. For his role in the complex...
Hurricane Earl could bring 5- to 7-foot waves, dangerous swimming conditions to the Northeast coast on Friday
As Hurricane Earl heads north of Bermuda out to sea on Friday, the storm is predicted to bring strong rip currents and dangerous surf to the Massachusetts coastline. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service sent out a high surf advisory on Friday, in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, advising the public of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900. Henry Calabrese, Edward Calabrese, Louis Calabrese and Karl Calabrese to Vladimir Duducal, 603 Cooper St., $285,000. Hillside Development Corp.,...
Harmony Montgomery: Kayla Montgomery issued an arrest warrant after failing to show up in court
An arrest warrant has been issued to Kayla Montgomery for failing to attend a court hearing on Thursday, according to WCVB. Kayla Montgomery was the stepmother of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery who went missing from Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019. After a lengthy police investigation, law officials now believe the 8-year-old was murdered.
‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve
Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
