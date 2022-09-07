ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary

Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Smith & Wesson tells Wall Street its move to Tennessee is ‘on track’

SPRINGFIELD — Smith & Wesson plans to start moving its front office to Tennessee at around this time next year. “Towards the beginning part of next summer will be — starting to ramp up the operations in earnest and start to be manufacturing and distributing product out of that location,” said Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson president and CEO Thursday in a conference call following the release of disappointing financial results for the company.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

Years after bust of Massachusetts-based dark web site that used Bitcoin to sell drugs, judge orders one of the men involved to forfeit Mercedes, serve prison time

It’s a drug conspiracy for the modern age: a three-person operation that manufactured cocaine, MDMA, Xanax and other drugs in a rented office in Massachusetts, sold the substances on the dark web using cryptocurrency, and mailed them to customers across the United States. For his role in the complex...
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hurricane Earl could bring 5- to 7-foot waves, dangerous swimming conditions to the Northeast coast on Friday

As Hurricane Earl heads north of Bermuda out to sea on Friday, the storm is predicted to bring strong rip currents and dangerous surf to the Massachusetts coastline. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service sent out a high surf advisory on Friday, in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, advising the public of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve

Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
GOSHEN, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

