SPRINGFIELD — Smith & Wesson plans to start moving its front office to Tennessee at around this time next year. “Towards the beginning part of next summer will be — starting to ramp up the operations in earnest and start to be manufacturing and distributing product out of that location,” said Mark Smith, Smith & Wesson president and CEO Thursday in a conference call following the release of disappointing financial results for the company.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO