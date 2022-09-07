ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Carjacking suspect leads police on 100 MPH chase, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndWHv_0hkknMXz00

ATLANTA — A carjacking suspect is behind bars and a young officer fresh out of training is being credited with stopping him.

Atlanta police say a man wanted for a string of carjackings just miles apart from one another led officers on a chase going more than 100 miles per hour.

Video released exclusively to Channel 2 Action News shows an officer stopping the high speed chase with a PIT maneuver.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was the only reporter to speak with Officer Torrez Griffie, the man being credited with stopping the suspect.

Griffie told Winne he had just completed PIT, precision immobilization technique, training when he was able to put it to use.

Police say the man, who was identified as 35-year-old Brian Warren, was wanted for two carjackings in Atlanta and a third in College Park.

Griffie said when it was all over, he was grateful it turned out as peacefully as it did.

“I just wanted to thank God for keeping me safe, keeping everybody on the road safe, getting the guy apprehended, so he wouldn’t hurt anyone else,” Griffie explained.

Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said APD has recently renewed their efforts to emphasize the PIT program. They recently put 14 officers from the auto crimes unit through training and will soon include eight more from another unit.

“What happened here was we had two carjackings that happened here, just minutes apart, and in both of those cases citizens were forcibly removed from their vehicle. In the second one, a father and daughter were injured as the individuals were stealing the vehicle,” Schierbaum said.

Warren has been charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and more in the two Atlanta carjackings alone.

Atlanta police said Griffie’s father is a retired APD officer, his sister is an APD officer and his mother works for the department.

The Office of the Fulton County Public Defender says they are representing Warren. They released a statement that read, “The Office is reviewing the charges and will provide Mr. Warren with zealous, effective, and timely representation while working tirelessly towards resolving his case. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 8

Me 69
4d ago

Car jacking should be 20 years minimum. Running from police at 100mph should be another 20 years. Each should be considered attempted murder, because someone could have been easily killed during each incident.

Reply
7
John Jenkins
4d ago

what the hell is going on in these people brains, man it's easier to get a job at Walmart and buy you're a little decent car, now you get to spend decades behind bars, it doesn't make sense.

Reply(1)
5
Buckhead
4d ago

screw the public defender's office representing these lifelong dangerous criminals turning them back out

Reply
6
 

CBS 46

Three arrested after vehicle break-ins on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people have been arrested after being caught breaking into cars on Piedmont Road Sept. 7. Multiple officers responded to the scene and found four people breaking into vehicles. The four ran upon seeing the officers, but the officers were able to run three of the individuals down. One admitted to having a gun on him. The officers also found tools they believe were used to break into the vehicles.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

