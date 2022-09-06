Read full article on original website
Dolma and plakiya: Aleksandar Taralezhkov’s recipes for vegetable summer snacks
My late grandmother instilled a love of food in me, because when I was a child in Bulgaria, I was always in the kitchen “helping”. She used to chase me around the house with pepper dolmas for my mandatory afternoon snack (dare you skip it, your development as a wholesome human being was in jeopardy). On my visits home, my mother now greets me with her green bean stew that sits proudly among the pantheon of culinary divinities such as meatballs with tomato sauce, moussaka and, of course, dolmas and sarmas.
How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce
There’s truly nothing like a night out at the Olive Garden. From big plates of creamy pasta to savory bowls of soup, crunchy green salads and, of course, those never-ending breadsticks, Olive Garden always succeeds at offering some of our comfort-food favorites. But when you’re nowhere near one of...
How to Pan-Fry and Roast Pumpkin Seeds, and 6 Tasty Recipes to Try
Here's how to make fried pumpkin seeds and the best way to roast pumpkin seeds. Once you've cooked pepitas, use them in a variety of delicious recipes.
Real Simple
Chicken, Rice, and Vegetable Soup
"This is comfort food and a special tribute to my grandmother, Mélida. The soup has a special connection to her memory and my land. When I think of chicken soup, memories come to mind of her so-very-special chicken and rice soup. Hers had fresh-killed pollo criollo (patio chicken), which surpasses the flavor of any chicken I have had anywhere after I left Guatemala," Moreno-Damgaard shares. "This tasted so especially good; maybe it is my taste buds longing for her soup, but I know a good-tasting chicken when I taste one. The closest I have come to the flavor I crave is tree-range organic chicken (see note). My grandmother had the chickens in her patio for several weeks and fed them grain and clean water and allowed them to roam freely. She used to tell me and my siblings she wanted to 'clean them before we ate them, implying that their drinking water, diet, or environment may not have been the best before the chickens came to her home. Curiously, this was eons ago, and she was already conscious about clean food." To get the most out of this soup, serve it with avocado chunks, hot sauce, and warm freshly made corn tortillas.
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
fitfoodiefinds.com
Broccoli Cheese Casserole with Orzo
This broccoli cheese casserole is made in a cast iron skillet and features our favorite noodle – orzo!. Get ready for the broccoli casserole of your dreams because this broccoli and cheese casserole is truly that. Made with toasted orzo, fresh broccoli, and a simple cheese sauce, this casserole...
Vegan Stuffing
Simple, traditional, and fit for any Thanksgiving or dinner table, this plant-based stuffing might be vegan, but it tastes delicious no matter what your dietary preferences may be. This recipe is brimming with buttery bread and herb stuffing flavor, but also adaptable if you want to change up the flavor profile. Add in crumbled and cooked vegan sausage, switch the dried cranberries for another chopped dried fruit, sautè some diced apples or pears, or switch up the herbs (sage is a wonderful replacement for thyme).
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
thespruceeats.com
Easy Turkey Meatloaf
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
msn.com
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
msn.com
Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Trying Chicken and Rice for the First Time Is Everything
Chicken and rice is a canine classic, there's just no denying it. It makes a quick, easy, and bland dinner that will be just as easy on you as it will be on your dog's stomach. Still, many pups consider this combination a delicacy, and now you can add this Australian Shepherd, Apollo, to the list.
PETS・
Try kale cranberry salad for lunch or as a side dish: Recipe
Is your salad repertoire starting to get redundant?. Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com. "This kale cranberry feta salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to create this dish for entertaining, since it can be made ahead of time without wilting. It's the perfect salad when you are craving something healthy, plus it's hearty enough to serve as a meal," says Allison, noting that this recipe goes great with grilled chicken.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for summer bean and tomato soup with gochujang
Peel and roughly chop 1 medium-sized onion. Peel and finely slice 1 fat clove of garlic, or 2 smaller ones. In a medium-sized saucepan, warm 2 tbsp of olive oil, stir in the chopped onion and garlic. Cook over a moderate heat until pale gold and soft. You can expect this to take a good 15 minutes. Stir regularly, so the onion and garlic don’t burn.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Broccoli Soup with Broken Linguine Recipe
This is peasant food at its most comforting, something Angie’s grandmother Maria would make for a quick lunch at home. (She’d task Angie with breaking the pasta as a child to keep her busy.) It’s a one-pot affair: You’re essentially infusing the oil with garlic, then adding broccoli, celery, and water to make a vegetarian stock. In goes the pasta and a touch of lemon and cheese and you’re done. It’s simple but soul-satisfying.
