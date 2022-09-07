Funeral set for Moon Landrieu; Archbishop Aymond, Norman Francis reflect on former New Orleans mayor’s legacy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Church bells rang and hundreds streamed into the church on Loyola University’s campus for the funeral of former Mayor Moon Landrieu. Landrieu died this week age of the age of 92. Politicians current and former lined up next to average citizens to get into the...
Gov. Edwards’ transfer plan involves more than just juveniles at the Bridge City facility
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime by juveniles is a huge concern. And so are concerns about juvenile offenders escaping from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish. During an exclusive interview with Fox 8, Governor John Bel Edwards said his plan to move some of the state’s...
Cantrell, Ferguson announce sweeping changes at NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, flanked by city councilmembers and assorted leadership, announced one of the largest changes in how New Orleans is policed in decades, including an $80 million dollar package aimed at recruitment and retention as well as immediate changes in the department.
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she does not plan to pay the city back for first-class travel upgrades on overseas flights, despite policies put in place by the city council. The policy states all traveling city employees are required to seek the lowest fares available...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
Campaign season is underway; candidates work to capture voters’ attention
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Labor Day over the fall campaign season is officially underway and candidates are working to capture voters’ attention and secure their support. Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst. “You wouldn’t know it because the yard signs aren’t out but we are at...
Run game powers Crusaders to victory over St. Paul’s
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders ran all over the St. Paul’s Wolves to victory, 28-14. Jordan West led the ‘Saders with 2 rushing TD’s, and Torey Lambert also found the end zone for a score. Lambert left the game with a leg injury, but...
Homebuilding group thinks fortified roofs could help homeowners amid the insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As insurance premiums increase, the homebuilding industry thinks “fortified” roofs could help homeowners, this as many people are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida’s damage. Yogi Johnson and her sister moved boxes out of a POD in her front yard. “I don’t...
Man shot and killed in Broadmoor neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Broadmoor neighborhood according to NOPD. Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
The “Big Health Event” to offer free health screenings, fitness tips and more
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.
16-year-old girl missing since leaving school in ride-share vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been missing since being picked up from school in a ride-share vehicle, according to the NOPD. Police say that the person that reported her missing said Kaniya Hunt has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday (Sept. 7). She is considered...
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
Sports bettors taking the Saints over win total in huge numbers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints current over/under win total at Caesars Sportsbook is 8.5 games. Sports bettors are coming out in strong numbers it appears to take the over. According to Caesars, the Saints over bet is on 92.4% tickets and 93.9% handle. Meaning less than 10 percent think the Black and Gold will go under 8.5.
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by deputy; second suspect fled from Algiers park
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old carjacking suspect was shot Thursday (Sept. 9) by a Jefferson Parish deputy after a pursuit led law enforcement to a park in Algiers. A second suspect fled the scene. Upon discovering the stolen vehicle at 8:15 p.m. in Old Behrman Park, NOPD officers...
Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in
Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
Man carjacked in drive thru lane in Slidell; suspect still at large
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a person of interest who allegedly carjacked a man in a fast food drive-thru lane in Slidell. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Ponchartrain Drive. According to police, the...
No. 1 Destrehan dominates John Ehret, 42-6
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 “Big 8″ No. 1-ranked Destrehan smothered John Ehret’s offense, and the Wildcats offense was unstoppable. Destrehan improved to 2-0 on the season beating the Patriots, 42-6. Shane Lee rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. The passing game was led...
