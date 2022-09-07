Funeral set for Moon Landrieu; Archbishop Aymond, Norman Francis reflect on former New Orleans mayor’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.

