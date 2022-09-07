ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)

Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Liberty Center Blasts Wauseon 40-6 In League Opener

WAUSEON – Liberty Center put up 20 points in the opening quarter and Tigers defense forced
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf

WAUSEON – Brayton Huffman and Aniyah Copeland each had 43s to lead Archbold in a tri-match at Ironwood Golf Course. Calaway Gerken paced Wauseon with a 41 as she was medalist. At Ironwood. Archbold (190) – Carly Grime 43, Aniyah Copeland 43, Brayton Huffman 51, Hannah Downing 53; Wauseon...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry @ Swanton Football

SWANTON – Patriots quarterback Nash Meyer was 18/21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns to help Patrick Henry to a convincing win at Swanton to start NWOAL play. Landon Johnson was the top pass catcher for the Patriots with nine grabs for 149 yards. Camron Kirtz led the Bulldogs...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

North Baltimore @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – Hilltop scored twice in the first half and then leaned on their defense to secure their first win since 2019, snapping a 22-game losing streak. The Cadets held North Baltimore to 126 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, and were able to hold the Tigers (1-3) to 0/11 on third down.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

District Governor Diana Savage Visits Stryker Rotary

Diana Savage, District Governor 6600, spoke to the club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Diana has been a Rotarian since 2008 as a member of the Bryan Rotary club. She held many leadership positions in the Bryan club as well as Foundation Chair and Assistant Governor for District 6600. Diana was very complementary of the Stryker club for their continued involvement and support of the Stryker community.
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Bryan Volleyball

BRYAN – A back and forth battle went to a fifth set where the Golden Bears pulled out a 15-10 win to earn their first win of the season. Kenzie Wirth totaled 22 assists on 62/64 setting, Blayze Langenderfer was 28/33 hitting with 10 kills, and Ella Vansteenkiste had 10 kills on 32/37 hitting and was 23/25 serve receiving with 11 digs.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Justin Downing

AWARD WINNER … Justin Downing receives the September Spotlight Award from BDF member, Ann Spangler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. September’s recipient is Justin Downing for his house refurbishment at 319...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Museums Participate In Ohio Open Doors

Wauseon, OH – Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 16 from noon to 7:00pm, as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Locally, this event is being sponsored by the county’s Heritage Alliance (Bean Creek History...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 4 Preview

FIGHTING FOR YARDS … Wauseon receiver Sam Smith stiff arms a defender after a first quarter reception in last week’s win over Napoleon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Teams get into league play this week with many intriguing matchups throughout the area. The NWOAL, after a 17-7 nonleague record, kicks thing off with league favorite Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon while last season’s league champ Archbold plays host to Bryan.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Northwood @ Edon Football

EDON – Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and threw three touchdown passes to help Edon defeat Northwood for the first time ever in football 34-14. “I think I’m getting better each week, getting more comfortable with our wide receivers,” Sapp said. “The (offensive line) has really stepped up, too, giving me more time to throw.”
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Edon Football Gets First Ever Win Over Northwood

EDON - Edon sophomore quarterback Kyler Sapp garnered 336 total yards, 89 rushing and 247 yards passing, and t
EDON, OH
Obituaries
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Money For Fountain City Amphitheater Project

MONEY APPROVED … Bryan City Council members, left to right, are Jim Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts, and Mary Leatherman approved $129,191.95. for work on the Fountain City Amphitheater. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meet
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Bulk Trash Pickup

VANDAL … Archbold Village Council discusses the closure of the investigation into who vandalized the mural downtown. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Archbold Village Council began their regular meeting on September 6 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was called to or
ARCHBOLD, OH

