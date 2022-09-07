Read full article on original website
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
Coyote slips into Butler County home, finds comfy spot in bathroom like one of the family dogs
TRENTON — A wily coyote that slipped into a home in Trenton early Friday morning and found a comfortable spot in the family bathroom seemed to mean no harm. Nonetheless, police arrived just after 5:15 a.m. and three of them safely evicted the animal and released it back to nature unharmed.
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
Lebanon moving forward on bike path to finish a loop around city
The project isn’t scheduled for construction until 2025, but Lebanon City Council is expected to approve a professional services agreement Tuesday with Choice One Engineering to design construction plans and specifications for the Bowman Multi-Use Trail. Jason Millard, city development director, said the “project involves the construction of a...
Video released of high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State High Patrol has now released video of a high-speed chase on I-75 that ended with an 18-year-old’s arrest. Watch the video in the player above. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29. The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chaw Showalter says.
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Family dog allegedly shot by neighbor in Bracken County
BROOKSVILLE — The morning of Sept. 5 was like any other day for the Mills-Dunn family until tragedy struck. Stephanie Mills-Dunn stood at her kitchen window, making breakfast. She had a good view of the yard where the family’s dog was tied to get some exercise and do his business.
UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home. Police are searching for the suspect. It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims. Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around...
Greater Cincinnati homemade ice cream shop honors family members
CINCINNATI — A new ice cream shop in Sharonville is paying homage to family. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's is owned by Keyaira Hinton and Michael Starks. The pair decided to open the shop as a way to honor Keyaria's mother, Miss Mary, who passed away last year.
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
Flames, large smoke clouds coming from Lockland address: Video
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where flames and large smoke clouds can be seen coming from the area. The fire is coming from 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that...
Who killed Georg Ann Reiter? 52 years later, local detectives look for new leads
Late on the night of Sept 8, 1970, two Hamilton women were shot in the back by a person who fired four rounds in a wooded area on Ohio 128 in Fairfield Twp.
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations
Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant. The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year. “This project...
