HARNED (09/09/22) — The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger football team fell to Anderson County at Friday night’s Homecoming game at Tiger Stadium by the score of 54-30. The Tigers broke their three-game scoring drought with a Wyatt Burnett-t0-Michael Johnson touchdown pass in the 2nd Quarter. Burnett threw two touchdown passes (the other to Parker Davis) and ran for a third. Michael Johnson ran for 28-yard touchdown as the Tigers rolled up over 350 yards of offense, but couldn’t stop the Bearcats, who broke out to a 16-0 lead and never trailed, compiling over 500 yards of offense for the game.

HARNED, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO