Critchelow Added As Second School Resource Officer
HARDINSBURG (09/06/22) – The Breckinridge County Schools have their second School Resource Officer: Deputy Zach Critchelow joins Brad Norwood as Officers in the schools. Critchelow began his duties earlier in the week. Under plans previously approved by the Board of Education, one officer will be based at the High School, Middle School, and Area Technology Center complex. The other officer will start and end the day at Hardinsburg Elementary School, and will follow a rotating schedule at Ben Johnson, Custer, and Irvington.
Sheriff’s Department Warns Of Verizon-Related Phone Scam
HARDINSBURG (09/08/22) – The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents about a phone scam involving Verizon. Someone is calling to claim that payment is overdue and wanting bank information over the phone. DO NOT give any information to anyone over the phone. If you get this phone call, please contact Verizon directly.
Betty Ann Drake
Betty Ann Drake, 78 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday (09/07) at her daughter’s residence. She is survived by her husband, Ed; a daughter: Pam Glover; four sons, Steve and Jim Brown, as well as Gary Drake and Chris Drake; four stepchildren, Billy Cripps, Joey Brown, Sara and Kara Wood; a brother, Joe Abell; twenty-two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 Sunday (09/11) morning at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 5 PM, Saturday (09/10) and after 9 Sunday morning.
Tigers Fall On Homecoming Night To Anderson County, 54-30
HARNED (09/09/22) — The Breckinridge County Fighting Tiger football team fell to Anderson County at Friday night’s Homecoming game at Tiger Stadium by the score of 54-30. The Tigers broke their three-game scoring drought with a Wyatt Burnett-t0-Michael Johnson touchdown pass in the 2nd Quarter. Burnett threw two touchdown passes (the other to Parker Davis) and ran for a third. Michael Johnson ran for 28-yard touchdown as the Tigers rolled up over 350 yards of offense, but couldn’t stop the Bearcats, who broke out to a 16-0 lead and never trailed, compiling over 500 yards of offense for the game.
