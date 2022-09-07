ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022

BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in Massachusetts, much of New England

BOSTON — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change

Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
