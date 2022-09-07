Read full article on original website
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022
BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCVB
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
WCVB
Sports wagering coming to Mass. but antsy bettors will have to wait a while
BOSTON — The Mass. Gaming Commission held a sort of tell-and-show session Thursday, first making clear to the eager public that it has a lot of complicated and time-consuming work to do as it launches legal sports betting here and then getting right down to that work during a lengthy and deliberate meeting.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
WCVB
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in Massachusetts, much of New England
BOSTON — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
Taunton Man With Prior Conviction Admits to Trafficking Firearms
BOSTON — A 28-year-old Taunton man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and trafficking firearms as a convicted felon after bringing guns from Ohio and selling them in the state, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The office said Jaylen Rose admitted on Aug. 30 to federal firearms charges...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
Massachusetts drivers will no longer get full 12 months when they are late on inspections following RMV rule change
Massachusetts will adopt a new policy on vehicle inspections come November, officials announced Thursday. Historically, vehicles were affixed with a sticker for the month their last inspection occurred. For example, if your sticker expired in September, but your car was inspected a month later, the new sticker would carry a “10,” for October.
RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November
Beginning in November, the Massachusetts RMV will be making some changes in regards to getting a new inspection sticker for your vehicle.
