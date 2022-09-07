ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KXRM

20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car crashes into apartment building, driver charged

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after an early morning crash that left an apartment building and another car damaged. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill Division responded just after 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Straus […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire
KRDO

First responders hold charity soccer match to honor fallen deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's office (EPSO/CSPD) are battling it out on the field against the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). While the first responders do this every year, this game is a little different, being played in honor of fallen EPSO deputy Andrew Peery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim taken to hospital after shooting near Barnes and Powers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that late Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man was shot in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard for a reported shooting. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes on northbound I-25 are closed due to a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT is warning drivers to use alternative routes in the area. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit The post Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy