"Doggy Day Out" at Teller County Animal Shelter Provides a Welcome Respite for Shelter DogsColorado JillTeller County, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado ExperienceColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
One dead, three seriously injured in Pueblo crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 2:07 p.m. PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and three are seriously injured following the crash Saturday morning that involved four cars at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The intersection was closed for close to three hours but has since reopened. PPD said speed, alcohol, and drugs are […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Westbound Hwy 24 reopened after crash
UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:57 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The roadway has reopened to westbound traffic, per CDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Hwy 24 closed just past Manitou due to crash SATURDAY 9/10/2022 4:37 p.m. MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — All westbound lanes of US Highway 24 are closed just past Manitou Springs due to a crash. […]
20+ shots fired in neighborhood near Olympic Training Center
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after an early morning crash that left an apartment building and another car damaged. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill Division responded just after 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Straus […]
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
First responders hold charity soccer match to honor fallen deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's office (EPSO/CSPD) are battling it out on the field against the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). While the first responders do this every year, this game is a little different, being played in honor of fallen EPSO deputy Andrew Peery.
Man found asleep in stolen car crashes into business, patrol car before fleeing
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man found sleeping inside a car in a business parking lot evaded officers by hitting a concrete barrier and an officer’s patrol car on Saturday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), employees of a business in the 2400 block of Platte Avenue found a car running in their parking […]
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Victim taken to hospital after shooting near Barnes and Powers
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that late Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man was shot in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard for a reported shooting. […]
Special meeting scheduled Thursday in Fremont County to discuss possibility of opening VA Clinic
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This county has a growing population of military veterans who currently have to drive at least 30 miles to Pueblo or 45 miles to Colorado Springs for support services, and a more convenient option could be forthcoming. The director of the Veterans Administration's Eastern Colorado...
Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes on northbound I-25 are closed due to a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT is warning drivers to use alternative routes in the area. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 16 and Exit The post Crash closes northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday. In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke...
“I get heart palpitations just walking into the house”: family’s home riddled with bullets
COLORADO SPRINGS — Rachelle Davis recently moved into a new apartment with her three children Lily, Vincent, and Mila. “We came here, you know, there were a lot of kids, a lot of liveliness,” said Davis. “I was like, this is going to be much better for us, and we loved it here.” They have […]
