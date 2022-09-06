ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Koosman
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Happy with His Decision to Re-Sign with LA

Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season ended abruptly and with great uncertainty. When he walked off the mound with an elbow injury on October 1, there was a very real possibility it would be his last time on the field in a Dodger uniform. He was in the last year of his contract, his health was suddenly a huge question mark, and his hometown Rangers were likely to pursue him in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Rookies#Mvp#The St Louis Cardinals#Nl#The New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth

After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay

Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy