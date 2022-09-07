Read full article on original website
Related
Referee pay strike in Spain halts start of professional women’s league
The opening round of Spain’s new professional women’s football league was called off on Saturday after female referees called a strike, demanding professional status and payment in line with the men’s La Liga. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were among the teams set to feature on Saturday...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup's secret ingredient? American grass! PLUS: Pulisic's strained relationship with Tuchel
The USMNT will be on familiar ground at the World Cup -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: Christian Pulisic's strained relationship with Thomas Tuchel. Jump to: Pulisic seeks fresh start under Potter | Why Man Utd overpaid for Casemiro, Antony, Martinez | Madrid's passport to future Brazil stars | Barcelona's high hopes for teenager, 15.
MLS・
Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% this time to become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Comments / 0