WNYT
Washington Lake House hosts ‘Recovery in the Park’ event
After three years of being postponed Washington Park Lake House hosted “Recovery in the Park”. Organizers provided food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, and face painting. There was a Recovery Advocacy Awards given at the event. Award winners included Rob Kent of...
Past Niskayuna Fire Chief dies after 64 years of service
Niskayuna Fire District has announced Past Chief Don Miller has passed away. Past Chief Miller served the community for 64.
nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
WNYT
Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
WNYT
Police chief Eric Hawkins greets students
Students at New Scotland elementary school were greeted by a special guest this morning. Albany police chief Eric Hawkins posted photos on twitter. He said he started off the morning by wishing our future leaders all the best in their upcoming school year. Chief Hawkins also stuck around for a...
WNYT
Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George
Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Saratoga County School Rejects On-Campus SRO! Are Kids Afraid of Cops?
Parents in Saratoga County told the City Council at a recent meeting that they didn't want an SRO at their elementary schools, doubling down by saying that children don't necessarily feel safer in the presence of a uniformed officer. A brand new school year is here, and while many families...
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
WNYT
New step dramatically reducing speeding in Albany, city reports
They’re called speed humps. Similar to the “speed bump,” they seem to be working in some Albany neighborhoods, forcing cars to slow down. The city says the speed humps are years in the making, after neighbors advocated for change. Neighbors on Mount Hope Drive say cars come...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
WNYT
Bird banding now underway in Pine Bush
Friday marked the first day of bird banding. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission sets up nets to capture birds, checks every hour and then bands them before releasing them back out. The bands are used to identify the birds by giving them a unique number that is linked back...
schenectadymetroplex.com
Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
WNYT
Saratoga buglers serenade kids on first day at Spa Catholic
SARATOGA SPRINGS – It didn’t sound or look like the typical first day of school at Saratoga Central Catholic, and it’s not often that the 250 pound principal dresses up as a jockey, complete with an inflatable horse. Such is the case when the school is in the middle of Saratoga Springs, where horse racing is king.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
Where to go apple picking in the Capital Region
It's September, which means apple picking season is officially underway! In New York, apple season runs from mid-August to mid-October.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
