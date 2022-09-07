ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Washington Lake House hosts ‘Recovery in the Park’ event

After three years of being postponed Washington Park Lake House hosted “Recovery in the Park”. Organizers provided food, a raffle, community resources, a photo booth, an ice cream truck, and face painting. There was a Recovery Advocacy Awards given at the event. Award winners included Rob Kent of...
ALBANY, NY
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
Lake George, NY
Government
City
Lake George, NY
WNYT

Capital Region ceremonies planned to mark 9/11

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. There are a number of events around the Capital Region to commemorate the day. Amsterdam, 9:30 a.m. – Remembrance ceremony at Riverlink Park. Watervliet, 10 a.m. – Ceremony at the Watervliet Elks Lodge at Fourth Avenue...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George

On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Police chief Eric Hawkins greets students

Students at New Scotland elementary school were greeted by a special guest this morning. Albany police chief Eric Hawkins posted photos on twitter. He said he started off the morning by wishing our future leaders all the best in their upcoming school year. Chief Hawkins also stuck around for a...
ALBANY, NY
Person
George Will
WNYT

Car show brings thousands of people to Lake George

Car and truck lovers from across the region are gathering in Lake George this for an annual car show. The show is put on by Albany Rods and Kustoms. It is one of the most important events for local businesses. Organizers say it brings about 10,000 people to town. The...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
#Politics Local#Election Local
WNYT

New step dramatically reducing speeding in Albany, city reports

They’re called speed humps. Similar to the “speed bump,” they seem to be working in some Albany neighborhoods, forcing cars to slow down. The city says the speed humps are years in the making, after neighbors advocated for change. Neighbors on Mount Hope Drive say cars come...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bird banding now underway in Pine Bush

Friday marked the first day of bird banding. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission sets up nets to capture birds, checks every hour and then bands them before releasing them back out. The bands are used to identify the birds by giving them a unique number that is linked back...
ALBANY, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WNYT

Saratoga buglers serenade kids on first day at Spa Catholic

SARATOGA SPRINGS – It didn’t sound or look like the typical first day of school at Saratoga Central Catholic, and it’s not often that the 250 pound principal dresses up as a jockey, complete with an inflatable horse. Such is the case when the school is in the middle of Saratoga Springs, where horse racing is king.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit

It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT

