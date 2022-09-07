ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Language Analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘Awkward Gestures’ and Meghan’s ‘Theatrical’ Performance During Manchester Event

By Michelle Kapusta
 4 days ago

Just about everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do these days is analyzed and dissected. So when the pair announced they were headed back to the U.K. three months after a not-so-warm reception during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee , all eyes were on them.

Here’s what a leading body language expert noticed about the Duke of Sussex’s “awkwardness” during an event and the Duchess of Sussex’s “theatrics” while delivering a speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfpc3_0hkklpdI00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sittng onstage during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived to the event ‘like rockstars’

Harry and Meghan attended the One Young World summit in the prince’s home country on Sept. 5.

Expert Judi James said that the pair arrived at the affair in Manchester “like rockstars” waving to the crowd, but there was a huge difference between the prince’s demeanor compared to his wife’s demeanor.

James told The Sun : “Meghan arrived down the steps between the audience like a rock star, hand in hand with a more bashful looking Harry and giving sweet baby waves to the fans on either side.”

Expert says Harry looked ‘nervous’ and was ‘riddled with anxiety’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMxnm_0hkklpdI00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the One Young World Summit 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

James observed that Meghan, who was the keynote speaker at the event, looked much more confident and comfortable than the Duke of Sussex.

“Meghan’s stunning red outfit announced the fact that it was her gig and her elegance and confident body language was in contrast to Harry’s more anxious-looking rituals,” James explained before pointing out the prince’s “awkward” gestures.

“He was riddled with signals of anxiety and awkwardness … he literally folded his jacket across his torso at one point, checked his tie several times, and hiked his pants or fiddled with his shirt or cuffs,” James noted per The Sun .

James said Meghan’s speech was ‘theatrical’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze9Cg_0hkklpdI00
Meghan Markle makes the keynote speech during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to James, Meghan stole the show with a “theatrical” performance when she delivered her speech and mentioned Harry, but he responded “awkwardly.”

“Meghan’s speech was full of loving emotion as she told about not fitting in as an ‘overwhelmed’ young woman to becoming a ‘mom’ and finally she spoke of her husband sitting behind her … Meghan name-checked him lovingly during her speech and he responded awkwardly, looking down and then upward with what looked like a sigh.”

James added: “Meghan’s red outfit reflected the emotions she served up in her talk. Her facial expressions were theatrical as she told her story, including some shy eyelash fluttering at being just ‘a girl from Suits ‘ to some coy smiles as she referenced her marriage and her husband.”

