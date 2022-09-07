Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Fox11online.com
Week 4 High School Football Primer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port offense seems to be coming around
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Bay Port's offense had its best game of the season last week, as it erupted for 55 points, and it comes at a good time as the Pirates host Pulaski on Friday in a big Fox River Classic Conference North showdown. Bay Port, which the first two...
Fox11online.com
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'
(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin climbing Lambeau Field steps to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- 2022 marks 21 year anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 343 FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. On Saturday morning, Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will host the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.
Fox11online.com
Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
Fox11online.com
Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moving to city's west side
RIPON (WLUK) -- A historical staple in Ripon is moving to a new spot. Moving is nothing new for The Little White Schoolhouse, known as the "Birthplace of the Republican Party." The simple white building, built in 1853, holds a powerful history. "There was a group of people, they were...
Fox11online.com
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
Fox11online.com
Brother of Chris Farley to lead Brown County opioid crisis listening session
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The brother of a well-known comedian from Wisconsin will lead a listening session in Green Bay on substance abuse. Tom Farley, brother of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, will be at Backstage at the Meyer on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
Fox11online.com
Oconto County driver and Marinette County driver die in I-43 crash
TOWN OF BELGIUM (WLUK) -- A crash on I-43 in southern Wisconsin left two area drivers dead. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on I-43, south of Sandy Beach Road in the town of Belgium. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a northbound tractor trailer operated by Milton...
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay's Cofrin School of Business receives $3 million gift
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay says it received a generous donation from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. The trust donated $3 million to support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business. "We are once again humbled by the generosity of the Cofrin family,” said Chancellor...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay officers cleared in shooting, suspect facing charges
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man shot by Green Bay police during a disturbance is now facing charges and the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. Fail/Comply-Officer/Person into Custody. Disorderly Conduct. Domestic Abuse Assessments. Operate Firearm...
Fox11online.com
De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Fox11online.com
Two teenagers arrested in reported armed carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two people were arrested for a reported armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the parking lot of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. An employee of the hospital...
Fox11online.com
New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week’s trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there’s new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
Fox11online.com
All Bands On Deck expects $100,000 in economic impact on business and bands
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This is All Bands On Deck's second year. The event is in Green Bay's Shipyard District, and is Green Bay's largest music festival. Last year the event debuted and had an economic impact of $50,000 dollars. This year they are hoping to double that with an...
