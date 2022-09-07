ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Week 4 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 might give high school football fans the first Friday of big conference games. Pulaski at Bay Port, Kimberly at Appleton North and Fond du Lac at Neenah are all on the schedule. It doesn't get much better than that. While it is only Week...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port offense seems to be coming around

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Bay Port's offense had its best game of the season last week, as it erupted for 55 points, and it comes at a good time as the Pirates host Pulaski on Friday in a big Fox River Classic Conference North showdown. Bay Port, which the first two...
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'

(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Sputnikfest is back in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A wacky festival is back along the Lakeshore. Sputnikfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Rahr-West Art Museum to learn more about the event.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moving to city's west side

RIPON (WLUK) -- A historical staple in Ripon is moving to a new spot. Moving is nothing new for The Little White Schoolhouse, known as the "Birthplace of the Republican Party." The simple white building, built in 1853, holds a powerful history. "There was a group of people, they were...
RIPON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay's Cofrin School of Business receives $3 million gift

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay says it received a generous donation from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. The trust donated $3 million to support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business. "We are once again humbled by the generosity of the Cofrin family,” said Chancellor...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay officers cleared in shooting, suspect facing charges

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man shot by Green Bay police during a disturbance is now facing charges and the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. Fail/Comply-Officer/Person into Custody. Disorderly Conduct. Domestic Abuse Assessments. Operate Firearm...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

New evidence postpones Green Bay murder trial

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Next week’s trial in connection with a murder allegedly prompted by a drug debt was postponed Thursday, as prosecutors say there’s new evidence which must be reviewed. Meanwhile, the issue of a potential alternate suspect remains unresolved, for now. The burned body of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

