Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 released for all major platforms; Phantom Liberty DLC also teased for next-gen consoles and PC

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED is unleashed, not available to catch just yet
Accessory Gaming Console Launch Software Touchscreen. Scarlet and Violet clash in the latest versions of Pokémon for the Nintendo Switch, and now they can do the same right on the console as well. The OLED version's latest Special Edition adopts the game's style in a way that might prove the ideal bundle for fans of the title.
AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing
Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition render breaks cover hinting a likely launch alongside the ROG Phone 6D
Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.
Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives with a colourful look and mid-range specifications
Motorola continues to expand the Edge 30 series, now with the Edge 30 Neo. Firmly a mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30 Neo has a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120 Hz pOLED display and 8 GB of RAM. Motorola promises to deliver two OS updates, although that will only bring the Edge 30 Neo up to Android 14, not Android 15.
Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks
The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: New model variant of premium tablet launches in Xiaomi's home market
Xiaomi has quietly introduced a new version of the Pad 5 Pro 12.4, a tablet that the company only announced last month. Released just over two weeks ago, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was originally available in three memory configurations, priced as follows:. 6 GB of RAM/128 GB of...
Deal | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS on sale with a massive 29% discount
The portable but powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is an enticing compromise between performance and mobility, and thanks to a current deal at a reputable retailer, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is being sold at a significant US$400 discount. 15-inches is certainly the most prominent and popular size in the gaming...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 durability shows some cracks in a new YouTube bend test
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, or the "smaller and cuter sibling to the Z Fold4", is the latest iteration of a series that has come to bring some interesting variation to the JerryRigEverything series of smartphone stress-test videos over the last few years. For example, it has the unusual honor...
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market
5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
Early Intel Core i9-13900K sample allegedly overclocked to 8.0 GHz
It is no secret that Intel's high-end CPUs overclock better than anything else AMD has to offer. Intrepid overclocker Splave pushed the Core i9-12900KS to a jaw-dropping 7.8 GHz. Its successor, the Core i9-13900K is poised to carry on Intel's legacy, according to a new report from Wccftech. An unnamed overclocker supposedly pushed the Raptor Lake silicon to 8.0 GHz.
Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode
Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging
Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
