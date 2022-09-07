ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 released for all major platforms; Phantom Liberty DLC also teased for next-gen consoles and PC

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

AMD's new naming scheme for its mobile CPUs seems purposefully confusing

Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. Looking back at the launch of the first mobile Ryzen CPUs in 2018, things were quite a lot simpler back then. There were two classes of products, Ryzen U with 15 W and Ryzen H with 45 W, and the first lineup, called Ryzen 2000, encompassed nine different CPUs. The top model was the AMD Ryzen 7 2800H.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition render breaks cover hinting a likely launch alongside the ROG Phone 6D

Asus is all set to unveil the next iteration of the ROG Phone 6 on September 19. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 6D, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's shiny new Dimensity 9000+ SoC. That's about the only change in the books, though, if an earlier leak showcasing its design is to be believed. However, it appears that Asus could also launch a Batman-themed ROG Phone 6 alongside the Dimensity-powered behemoth.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Neo arrives with a colourful look and mid-range specifications

Motorola continues to expand the Edge 30 series, now with the Edge 30 Neo. Firmly a mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30 Neo has a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 120 Hz pOLED display and 8 GB of RAM. Motorola promises to deliver two OS updates, although that will only bring the Edge 30 Neo up to Android 14, not Android 15.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Next Gen#Video Game#Phantom Liberty Dlc#Projekt Red#Roach Race#Xbox One
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Pad: Alleged pricing details of upcoming Xiaomi budget tablet leaks

The Redmi Pad is on the way. Details of the first Redmi-branded tablet have leaked over the past month, with the device surfacing in a leaked render alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro last week. The latest leak, however, purports to reveal global pricing information on the Redmi Pad. According to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max reportedly beat the 14 and 14 Plus to pre-order supremacy in a major market

5G Apple Business iPhone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Even before Apple's launch for its brand-new series of iPhones, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that it would do at least as well in terms of sales in China (often a prime market for the devices) as its predecessors, economic headwinds notwithstanding. Now, the the respected analyst is back with a preliminary breakdown of how well each of the line's 4 variants has fared now that they have been released to pre-order.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Early Intel Core i9-13900K sample allegedly overclocked to 8.0 GHz

It is no secret that Intel's high-end CPUs overclock better than anything else AMD has to offer. Intrepid overclocker Splave pushed the Core i9-12900KS to a jaw-dropping 7.8 GHz. Its successor, the Core i9-13900K is poised to carry on Intel's legacy, according to a new report from Wccftech. An unnamed overclocker supposedly pushed the Raptor Lake silicon to 8.0 GHz.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode

Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Affordable flagship launched with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 888+ and 68 W fast charging

Multiple leaks had confirmed that the Moto S30 Pro would arrive globally as the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. A Geekbench listing and multiple certifications confirmed said leaks. The device is now official alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Edge 30 Ultra. It is a middle-of-the-pack offering that aims to strike a balance between price and performance.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy