Read full article on original website
Shannon houston
4d ago
they don't want to go there because they won't be able to get high all night and have all there traffic I know we live 4 blocks from them so they should be kicked out now
Reply(1)
27
Trublue
4d ago
Hard to feel sorry for them when we're trying to help and they refuse to go. What do they want exactly, then? A free palace? I've worked 50 yrs and don't live in one still!
Reply
25
Pat Waweni
4d ago
if that place has one open bed the campers on the street should be ticketed and force to move... start it today
Reply
32
Related
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city would begin enforcing its current sit-and-lie ordinance. She also announced that the city council would vote on a revised illegal camping ordinance during their next meeting on Monday. The announcement comes as the new homeless shelter on...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
KREM
Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nighttime repairs to resume on US 95 bridge over Spokane River
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Repairs on the US-95 bridge over the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene will resume on September 14. Repairs will be completed at night over the next two months, meaning drivers heading downtown should expect congestion after 7 p.m. “Generally, drivers should only have...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Trent Shelter opens its doors to the public
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Trent Resource/Assistance Center officially opened its doors Tuesday morning. The 150-bed facility will serve as a low-barrier option for the 1,800 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County. “It’s a night to night,” said Brad Baker, director of the shelter. “If you want to be here...
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a fire burning at Felts Field. Crews saw smoke coming out of the private hangar. Multiple crews are on the scene working to put out the fire, including the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Valley Fire Department. No one was...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 29