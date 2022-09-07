ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 29

Shannon houston
4d ago

they don't want to go there because they won't be able to get high all night and have all there traffic I know we live 4 blocks from them so they should be kicked out now

Trublue
4d ago

Hard to feel sorry for them when we're trying to help and they refuse to go. What do they want exactly, then? A free palace? I've worked 50 yrs and don't live in one still!

Pat Waweni
4d ago

if that place has one open bed the campers on the street should be ticketed and force to move... start it today

KREM2

Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane resumes enforcement of sit and lie ordinance downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city will begin enforcing its new sit and lie ordinance in the downtown area effective immediately. Under Spokane's current illegal camping ordinance, camping is not allowed on public property and a person cannot sit or lie on the...
KREM2

Timeline: How the homeless encampment near I-90 grew to what it is today

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's new homeless shelter on Trent Avenue opened on Tuesday, after months of negotiations and planning. When Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward first started campaigning in 2019, she did not want to add more shelter bed space. Now, however, she told KREM 2 that the new shelter is exactly what the city needs to try and turn the corner on homelessness in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trent Shelter opens its doors to the public

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Trent Resource/Assistance Center officially opened its doors Tuesday morning. The 150-bed facility will serve as a low-barrier option for the 1,800 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County. “It’s a night to night,” said Brad Baker, director of the shelter. “If you want to be here...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
SPOKANE, WA
