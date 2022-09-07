ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
KXLY

Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
KREM2

Athol woman favorite to win Idaho Horseshoe Singles Championship

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Dale comes in tossing ringers at...
KREM2

Spokane list of events taking place this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
KXLY

The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
KREM2

Parts of Washington experienced worst air quality in the world this week, NWS says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality as of Friday night was in the "Unhealthy" category in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, and will likely waver between that and the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category throughout the weekend. Currently, the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in North Idaho and Northwest Montana, and easterly and northeasterly winds are pushing that smoke into Eastern Washington. Little improvement is expected until we see a wind shift early next week.
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
