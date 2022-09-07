Read full article on original website
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city would begin enforcing its current sit-and-lie ordinance. She also announced that the city council would vote on a revised illegal camping ordinance during their next meeting on Monday. The announcement comes as the new homeless shelter on...
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
Nighttime repairs to resume on US 95 bridge over Spokane River
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Repairs on the US-95 bridge over the Spokane River in Coeur d’Alene will resume on September 14. Repairs will be completed at night over the next two months, meaning drivers heading downtown should expect congestion after 7 p.m. “Generally, drivers should only have...
Athol woman favorite to win Idaho Horseshoe Singles Championship
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Dale comes in tossing ringers at...
Spokane list of events taking place this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures leave the summer heat behind, plenty of events are taking place in Spokane this week to commemorate the emerging fall season. This week take your loved ones to the Spokane County Interstate Fair, a new exhibit for Mexican Masks or a free concert at the Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC). There's also Shakespeare in the Park, a trail run at Mt. Spokane, a classic car show in Browne's Addition, or a benefit concert at the Rocket Market.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
KHQ Right Now
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a fire burning at Felts Field. Crews saw smoke coming out of the private hangar. Multiple crews are on the scene working to put out the fire, including the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Valley Fire Department. No one was...
The Spokane County Interstate Fair has fun headed your way: here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair has 'All Systems Go!' right around the corner. People will be flocking to the fairgrounds to get a taste of the food and to see the sights. Here's what you need to know to keep your fair going experience as smooth...
Parts of Washington experienced worst air quality in the world this week, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality as of Friday night was in the "Unhealthy" category in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area, and will likely waver between that and the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category throughout the weekend. Currently, the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in North Idaho and Northwest Montana, and easterly and northeasterly winds are pushing that smoke into Eastern Washington. Little improvement is expected until we see a wind shift early next week.
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
KREM2
