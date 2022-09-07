Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
These Central Florida events are honoring 9/11 victims
Fla. — Multiple events across Central Florida will honor those who died 21 years ago on 9/11. Find a list of events remembering 9/11 victims below. When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. Where: The Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Coast. What: Flagler County Fire...
WESH
The world's longest cave just got miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. Superintendent Barclay Trimble said the...
WESH
School shooting scares in Central Florida raise concern over mental health impact
Central Florida, FL, USA — Just one month into the school year and it seems a different campus is dealing with a scare every day. Mainland High School students in Daytona Beach had to shelter in place on Friday after an emergency alarm was sounded. The police chief says a shooting threat was made, but they did not find anything.
WESH
Rate of rent increase is slowing in Central Florida, real estate economist says
ORLANDO, Fla. — The rising cost of rent is forcing many to get second and third jobs. Some people are finding roommates or new apartments due to the spike, but there are some signs of improvement for Central Florida renters. It's not a huge drop in rates or slashed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Central Florida counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Volusia County Friday that was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WESH
Our wet and active pattern continue into Football Friday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
WESH
Florida man accused of purposely striking, killing duck with car arrested
Fla. — A man was arrested in Pinellas County for allegedly hitting a duck with his car on purpose. WFLA reports 42-year-old Efren Lopez Perez was driving on 142nd Avenue North in Pinellas County at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, Perez increased the speed of the...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy
Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 5-year-old boy. Dahud Jolicoeur has black hair, brown eyes and is about 3 feet tall. According to FDLE, he was last seen in West Palm Beach near the 1800 block of Wood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Police: Suspects in Central Florida armed bank robberies arrested
Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said two suspects in armed robberies in Apopka and Orlando were arrested. The first bank robbery, Robert Sweet, 36, and Markel Key, 20, were connected to was a robbery of Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on Aug. 30. An armed suspect wearing...
WESH
Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
Comments / 0