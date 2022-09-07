ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

These Central Florida events are honoring 9/11 victims

Fla. — Multiple events across Central Florida will honor those who died 21 years ago on 9/11. Find a list of events remembering 9/11 victims below. When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. Where: The Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Coast. What: Flagler County Fire...
The world's longest cave just got miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. Superintendent Barclay Trimble said the...
Florida man accused of purposely striking, killing duck with car arrested

Fla. — A man was arrested in Pinellas County for allegedly hitting a duck with his car on purpose. WFLA reports 42-year-old Efren Lopez Perez was driving on 142nd Avenue North in Pinellas County at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, Perez increased the speed of the...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy

Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 5-year-old boy. Dahud Jolicoeur has black hair, brown eyes and is about 3 feet tall. According to FDLE, he was last seen in West Palm Beach near the 1800 block of Wood...
Judge denies bond for Central Florida teen accused of stabbing grandmother to death

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, a 16-year-old accused ofkilling his grandmother appeared in front of the judge at the Moore Justice Center. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and assault of his 57-year-old grandmother, Muriel Emerson. She was found on the kitchen floor in her Rockledge home Thursday. The accused teenager had been living with her for about six months.
