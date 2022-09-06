ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
WGNtv.com

After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!

HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Voice

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora Drive-through barbecue dinner Sept. 15

Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, a nonprofit that fights diabetes, will hold an annual Fall drive-through barbecue dinner fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will take place at Aurora Advent Christian Church, 905 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The public is invited. Proceeds will benefit...
AURORA, IL
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago

According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent Newspapers

A slice of heaven in Lombard

Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
LOMBARD, IL
100fmrockford.com

New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison

JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
JOLIET, IL
The Voice

Books Between Bites will return to Batavia Library Sept. 15

Batavia Public Library’s popular monthly noontime book-review program, Books Between Bites, announces its 34th season. It will begin Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue in Batavia, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Programs are presented September through...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Books marked down in Yorkville sale

If you missed the Friends of the Library’s annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days, it’s not too late to find a bargain. The Friends are having an after-the-sale sale. Gently-used books left from the weekend sale have been marked down in price to $.50 for all books except children’s paperbacks and board books which will be $.25. The End of Summer Used Book Sale will be held during regular Yorkville Library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16. Please enter through the Library’s main entrance. Cash and checks only will be accepted.
YORKVILLE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Expands Eligibility for Ride in Kane

(Please see below for Spanish verison of this article) Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 and older and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program. Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in...
KANE COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb day planner: Sept 10

Here are some events happening on Saturday if you’re looking for something fun to do to celebrate the end of the first three weeks of classes. Enjoy DeKalb’s 4th Annual Roar-In’ Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. There will be raffles, giveaways, and food from The Dirty Bird 815 and Lala’s Bagels, according to Experience DeKalb County. The car show will take place at 700 N Peace Rd.
DEKALB, IL
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

