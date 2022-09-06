Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink located in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
WGNtv.com
After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!
HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora Drive-through barbecue dinner Sept. 15
Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, a nonprofit that fights diabetes, will hold an annual Fall drive-through barbecue dinner fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will take place at Aurora Advent Christian Church, 905 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The public is invited. Proceeds will benefit...
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
Author Michael Leali’s book fits; at Aurora Public Library District Sept. 13
More than ever in history, marginalized groups are announcing to the world “we are here, we have always been here, and we matter!” This message is incredible for young people to see and hear who may feel that they don’t fit the norms, or feel unseen, or unheard.
nadignewspapers.com
Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side
Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
thesource.com
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago
According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
Illinois Woman Leaves Total Karen Restaurant Review at Popular Burger Place
Not only is this review filled with Karen vibes... it's actually from someone named Karen. Customers are allowed to give whatever feedback they'd like, but when you're giving negative feedback, it's probably a good idea to spell check and maybe even read the review back to yourself a few times to make sure it makes sense.
The Independent Newspapers
A slice of heaven in Lombard
Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
100fmrockford.com
New shoe shop moves into former Fred VanVleet store in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new shoe and streetwear store downtown carries more than 20 different clothing brands and wants to supply you with stylish kicks that are hard to find. Magari has moved into the former Fred VanVleet store at 328 E. Street St. and is co-owned by Jordan Merkle and brothers German and Arturo Mendoza. VanVleet’s shop is working on opening a new downtown location soon.
thelansingjournal.com
Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison
JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
Books Between Bites will return to Batavia Library Sept. 15
Batavia Public Library’s popular monthly noontime book-review program, Books Between Bites, announces its 34th season. It will begin Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue in Batavia, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Programs are presented September through...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Books marked down in Yorkville sale
If you missed the Friends of the Library’s annual Used Book Sale during Hometown Days, it’s not too late to find a bargain. The Friends are having an after-the-sale sale. Gently-used books left from the weekend sale have been marked down in price to $.50 for all books except children’s paperbacks and board books which will be $.25. The End of Summer Used Book Sale will be held during regular Yorkville Library hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 16. Please enter through the Library’s main entrance. Cash and checks only will be accepted.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Expands Eligibility for Ride in Kane
(Please see below for Spanish verison of this article) Kane County is now sponsoring work-related rides for anyone who is 65 and older and people with disabilities through the Ride in Kane program. Kane County already sponsors individuals who are low income and are seeking work-related rides from anywhere in...
northernstar.info
DeKalb day planner: Sept 10
Here are some events happening on Saturday if you’re looking for something fun to do to celebrate the end of the first three weeks of classes. Enjoy DeKalb’s 4th Annual Roar-In’ Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. There will be raffles, giveaways, and food from The Dirty Bird 815 and Lala’s Bagels, according to Experience DeKalb County. The car show will take place at 700 N Peace Rd.
