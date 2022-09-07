Read full article on original website
AP_001538.e52c3e5132fc48af98ac0eaf467559b7.1634
3d ago
HE looks white to me. I thought gender was the only biological thing you can change. Now its race?? I suppose age will be shortly. 😂
Reply(2)
4
Related
Athol woman favorite to win Idaho Horseshoe Singles Championship
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Dale comes in tossing ringers at...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
Sandy Williams' life and legacy to be celebrated at First Interstate Center for the Arts
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Carl Maxey Center announced that they will be hosting a free event commemorating the life and legacy of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. According...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
RELATED PEOPLE
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
KXLY
Smoke hurting air quality in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene
SPOKANE, Wash.– As expected, air quality is dropping on Friday thanks to a change in wind direction. Winds out of the east and northeast are bringing in wildfire smoke from the Coeur d’Alene Mountains and Western Montana. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, air quality sank to Unhealthy for...
KHQ Right Now
Celebration of Life for Sandy Williams announced
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Carl Maxey Center announced a celebration of life will be taking place on Sept. 13 for Sandy Williams, the late executive director who died in a float plane crash in the Puget Sound. For details on the memorial service click here.
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rick Williams is just 11 months older than his sister Sandy. "We've been partners in crime since we were born," Williams said. "Being in a military family, we moved every three years. So, it was Sandy and I against the world.”. He said the self-starter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
KHQ Right Now
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
Tri-City Herald
Moose caught taking a dip in resident’s swimming pool, Washington photos show
A mama moose surprised residents in Spokane, Washington when she was seen swimming in their pool. The moose wandered into a yard with her two babies to “take advantage of the fruit trees” there, according to a post on Facebook by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.. She ended up in the pool by accident, the post said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
Here is how to get to the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair
Fun live entertainment is back for 10 days, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. People will enjoy local food vendors, live entertainment shows and mechanical games including the Ferris Wheel and the Butler Amusement thrill rides. If you have plans to attend the fair but aren't sure how to get...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 5