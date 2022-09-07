ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayland, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#City Streets#The City Council#Orv#Dda
fox2detroit.com

Michigan voter rights proposal will be on November ballot, high court rules

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A ballot initiative that would expand voting rights and establish early voting in Michigan will be on the November ballot, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. After a state canvassing board rejected the petition in a 2-2 deadlock vote during a review of ballot initiatives,...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
WLNS

Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy