whtc.com
Trethewey Bids Farewell Before City Council
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A moment during this past Wednesday’s Holland City Council meeting shouldn’t pass by without notice. During the public comment session, a former First Ward Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem stepped up. Mike Trethewey had spent 25 years on Council, including...
$2M trail along Lake Harbor Road connecting Lake Michigan parks moves forward
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The proposed 3-mile paved Lake Harbor Trail between two Lake Michigan parks is moving forward with formal approval to spend $2 million on it. The Norton Shores City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, agreed to allocate American Rescue Plan Act money for the trail along Lake Harbor Road in Muskegon County.
Grand Rapids to construct new $25 million fire station replacing century-old one
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids in 2024 is looking to construct a new, $25 million fire station to replace the nearly 100-year-old one currently in use on S. Division Avenue. The new Fire Station No. 10 will be located at 1823 S. Division Ave. – just two blocks...
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
SJ Commercial properties residents are fed up with living conditions
Residents at SJ Commercial properties on Lansing's south side said they’ve complained about issues for years. Those issues include things like pot holes, bed bugs, no heat or air and black mold.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan voter rights proposal will be on November ballot, high court rules
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A ballot initiative that would expand voting rights and establish early voting in Michigan will be on the November ballot, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. After a state canvassing board rejected the petition in a 2-2 deadlock vote during a review of ballot initiatives,...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Evacuations lifted in Kalamazoo after ruptured gas line catches fire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a ruptured gas line caught on fire, which forced evacuations that have since been lifted.
Zeeland's Fall Peddler's Market to be held on September 10
The City of Zeeland has announced the return of the Fall Peddler’s Market for 2022. The market will be held downtown on Church Street (between Main Street and Central Avenue).
Muskegon County prosecutor will handle voting tabulator investigation
The Muskegon County prosecutor will lead the investigation into possible voting machine tampering by a group that includes the Barry County sheriff.
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Democratic hopeful Hillary Scholten on abortion, redistricting
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The race for the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District is heating up. Republican congressman Peter Meijer lost his spot in the August primary election. Voters instead nominated John Gibbs. Though Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Rapids, has been reliably red for years, the newly drawn map is giving Democrats […]
'How is this fair?': Coopersville woman not refunded for Meijer issues for almost 4 months
WALKER, Mich. — Issues at Meijer continue to linger months after their card readers had problems at stores around Michigan. A Coopersville woman reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help after she still hadn't gotten all her money back. Back in May and June, Meijer said they...
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
Skubick: Abortion rights on ballot brings huge ramifications
Michigan's highest court has cleared the way for voters to decide if they want to make abortions legal in the state.
Acquitted in accidental shooting, Grand Rapids police officer wants civil lawsuit dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids police officer acquitted of careless discharge of a firearm has asked a judge to dismiss a man’s lawsuit that alleged the man was nearly struck by the officer’s bullet. Gregory Bauer, a 20-year officer, was found not guilty last week...
