Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
The Big Playback 9/9, Pt. 1: Bend with a win, Sisters vs. Madras

Friday night lights - this week with Carly Keenan -- began with Bend and their big win over North Medford. Sisters played Madras for a Central Oregon matchup. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River

El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
OSHA: Hundreds of workers filed heat-related complains over summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures soared into the triple-digits this summer, many Oregon workers complained of no air conditioning, limited water and no rest breaks at their workplace, according to records provided by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA). Records show Oregon OSHA received 269 heat-related complaints...
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
Walk shines light on the tough topic of suicide

Dozens of people took a solemn walk around Alpenglow Park in Southeast Bend Saturday. The Out of Darkness Walk was held to remember those lost to suicide, and raise awareness of the tough topic. “Because that’s what it’s going to take to stop suicide is talking about and reaching out...
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
