Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Cyclones go the distance to claim Cy-Hawk win
IOWA CITY — As he watched his players run across a rain-slickened turf at Kinnick Stadium to grab the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014, Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell saw it as a beginning not an end. The Cyclones earned every bit of the...
Sioux City Journal
Van Ness: Punt blocks were by design
IOWA CITY — It came together as planned, but Lukas Van Ness wanted more. The Iowa defensive end blocked two Iowa State punts during the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 loss to the Cyclones on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the result of a week’s worth of work on the practice field.
Sioux City Journal
Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics
ISU – Jace Gilbert 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:06. Time remaining – 3:45. Score – Iowa 7-3 Fourth quarter. ISU – Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers (Gilbert kick). Drive – 21 plays, 99 yards, 11:49. Time remaining – 8:27. Score – Iowa State 10-7.
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: In homecoming game, Sioux City North football best Des Moines North; South Sioux picks up first win in blowout
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
Comments / 0