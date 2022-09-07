ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Sioux City Journal

Cyclones go the distance to claim Cy-Hawk win

IOWA CITY — As he watched his players run across a rain-slickened turf at Kinnick Stadium to grab the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014, Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell saw it as a beginning not an end. The Cyclones earned every bit of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Van Ness: Punt blocks were by design

IOWA CITY — It came together as planned, but Lukas Van Ness wanted more. The Iowa defensive end blocked two Iowa State punts during the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss to the Cyclones on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, the result of a week's worth of work on the practice field.
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Cy-Hawk football: Iowa-Iowa State statistics

ISU – Jace Gilbert 22-yard FG. Drive – 14 plays, 76 yards, 5:06. Time remaining – 3:45. Score – Iowa 7-3 Fourth quarter. ISU – Xavier Hutchinson 8-yard pass from Hunter Dekkers (Gilbert kick). Drive – 21 plays, 99 yards, 11:49. Time remaining – 8:27. Score – Iowa State 10-7.
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
SIOUX CITY, IA
