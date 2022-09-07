Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Mason City airport to break ground on new terminal
MASON CITY, Iowa – A ground breaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Commercial Service Terminal at the Mason City Municipal Airport. The 23,000 square foot structure will cost an estimated $13 million to build and will provide for more Gate Hold space for passengers, a larger more modern security checkpoint, and additional functional spaces for the Airline, Bus line, Transportation Security Administration, and Airport Administration.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
KIMT
Wartburg College added to National Register of Historic Places
WAVERLY, Iowa – Wartburg College says the historic core of its campus has now been added to the National Register of Historic Places. "Securing this designation was a team effort that included Rebecca Lawin McCarley, our historic tax credit consultant from Spark Consulting; Andrew Bell from Align Architecture and Planning; Rachel Breuer and all the folks from Cardinal Construction as well as other contractors; and Scott Sharar, director of facilities and special projects at Wartburg," says Rich Seggerman, Warburg's vice president for finance and administration. "These folks deserve most of the credit. Certainly, a great win for the college and the community."
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
KIMT
Remember when: Prince Philip in Mason City in 1969
MASON CITY, Iowa - There may be a few people who remember when Prince Philip visited Mason City. The Mason City Public Library Historical Collection shared an image with KIMT on Thursday of Prince Philip at the Mason City Airport in 1969. Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II...
KIMT
Northeast Iowa Vietnam veteran finally gets his medals
GREENE, Iowa – A Vietnam veteran finally received his due honor Thursday. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley presented several awards to Thomas William Johnson of Greene. Johnson served in Battery A, 7th Battalion, 15th Artillery for the U.S. Army from December 1969 to March 1971. “It was an honor to...
KIMT
Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a case of a death threat in Austin. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of terroristic threats. A charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will likely be dismissed when Nah is sentenced, which is scheduled for December 16.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth and driving after using it
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A repeat offender pleads guilty to two more crimes. Jerry Arthur Hoy, 51 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday morning to first-degree DWI and second-degree sale of drugs. Hoy was pulled over in Austin on October 24, 2021. Law enforcement says Hoy failed several sobriety...
Comments / 0