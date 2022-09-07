WAVERLY, Iowa – Wartburg College says the historic core of its campus has now been added to the National Register of Historic Places. "Securing this designation was a team effort that included Rebecca Lawin McCarley, our historic tax credit consultant from Spark Consulting; Andrew Bell from Align Architecture and Planning; Rachel Breuer and all the folks from Cardinal Construction as well as other contractors; and Scott Sharar, director of facilities and special projects at Wartburg," says Rich Seggerman, Warburg's vice president for finance and administration. "These folks deserve most of the credit. Certainly, a great win for the college and the community."

WAVERLY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO