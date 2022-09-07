ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

Hiker dies in hot temps, marking fifth death in Grand Canyon this year

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKGRc_0hkki6KZ00

An Arizona woman died while hiking in the Grand Canyon Sunday — the fifth death in the national park this year.

Delphine Martinez, 59, of Window Rock, became disoriented and later fell unconscious after reaching the Thunder River Trail near the Colorado River while on a multi-day backpacking trip, the National Park Service said.

High temperatures in the inner canyon were more than 100 degrees the day she died.

Other backpackers accompanying her tried to revive her but were unsuccessful.

The NPS, in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, are investigating Martinez’s death but alluded to high temperatures as the possible culprit.

“Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” the service said in a statement. “Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death.”

Delphine Martinez became disoriented and fell unconscious after reaching the Thunder River Trail near the Colorado River.
National Park Service

Martinez is the fifth to die in the Grand Canyon this year. In June, a Canadian woman died while hiking along the Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail when inner canyon temperatures reached of 104 degrees.

Also in 2022, a Colorado woman died after falling overboard into whitewater rapids in March, a Utah woman plummeted 20 feet to her death from her camp in April and a Chicago woman drowned after she was swept by river currents in June.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Colorado River#Accident#Hiker#The National Park Service#Nps#Canadian
