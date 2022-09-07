2022 NFL sack leader odds, picks: Can T.J. Watt repeat after record season?

With the NFL season starting this week, there are only a few days left to identify values in the preseason player props market. And few offer more tantalizing upside than betting on the sacks leader.

By nature, sacks are somewhat volatile year to year, and elite pass rushers can be mined with advanced stats even if they aren’t tallying high sack totals. That leaves plenty of opportunity for the savvy preseason bettor to reap the rewards on emerging sack artists.

Here are the preseason odds at BetMGM to lead the NFL in sacks in 2022 (+5000 and shorter), along with our three best bets:

Myles Garrett+650T.J. Watt+700Aaron Donald+1200Trey Hendrickson+1200Nick Bosa+1400Joey Bosa+1400Danielle Hunter+1400Chandler Jones+1600Khalil Mack+1600Maxx Crosby+1800Shaquil Barrett+2000Micah Parsons+2000Cameron Jordan+2000Robert Quinn+2500Von Miller+2500Za’Darius Smith+2500Matthew Judon+2500Haason Reddick+2500Markus Golden+3000Rashan Gary+3000Chris Jones+3000Chase Young+4000Brian Burns+4000Leonard Floyd+4000Demarcus Lawrence+5000Emmanuel Ogbah+5000Yannick Ngakoue+5000Marcus Davenport+5000Sam Hubbard+5000Josh Allen+5000Jeffery Simmons+5000Bradley Chubb+5000Aiden Hutchinson+5000

I’m usually not one to bet the top few choices in a market this deep, especially with the volatile nature of sack totals on a year-to-year basis. But this feels downright disrespectful to Watt, who led the league in sacks in 2020 (15) before tying the NFL single-season record for sacks (22.5) in 2021.

T.J. Watt celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 season. Getty Images

Perhaps the craziest part is he did the latter in just 15 games, which would suggest a whopping 25.5-sack pace across a full 17-game season. He may not reach those lofty heights in 2022, but he’d missed just two games in his entire career before last season and has totaled at least 13 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Clearly, the floor is sky-high for Watt, who paced the field by four sacks a year ago and has upped his total every season of his five-year career. Even some minor regression from the best defender in football could still cash again in this market.

We highlighted Crosby as one of our best bets to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year a few weeks back, so naturally we love his chances to lead the league in sacks, as well.

Maxx Crosby sacks Justin Herbert. Getty Images

Crosby’s never been a high sack total guy, tallying a combined 25 sacks in three seasons, but a closer look at his pass-rushing profile tells a different story. In 2021, he led the league in hurries (77) and QB hits (20), per PFF, while finishing second in overall pressures (108). He also boasted the highest pass-rush win rate (26.8 percent) among those with at least 100 attempts, which is a key indicator for future sacks.

It’s only a matter of time before Crosby’s incessant pressure on opposing quarterbacks turns into sacks, especially with elite pass rusher Chandler Jones (+1600) on the other side. At this price, Crosby is a major dark horse.

Burns has been an analytics darling for a few years now, churning out pressures without converting them into high sack totals. It looked like he might take the leap a year ago; instead, he posted nearly identical totals from his 2020 campaign.

Brian Burns sacks Kyler Murray. Getty Images

Could this be the year he finally puts it all together? The Panthers edge rusher will once again be a staple for this sneaky Carolina defense, which should boast a better secondary than in 2021. That’s good news for Burns, who owns among the best pass-rushing arsenals in football but has totaled just nine sacks in consecutive seasons. He’s well worth a long-shot wager here.