Baton Rouge, LA

Danny Rogers
3d ago

I’m Sure Coach Kelly Could Feel the Negativity Coming Thru The Door,It’s a game that LSU Had a Chance to at least send into overtime despite all the first game Mistakes They made,C’mon Man !!! GEAUX TIGERS 🐯

wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student

RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
RESERVE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

