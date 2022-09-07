Read full article on original website
Danny Rogers
3d ago
I’m Sure Coach Kelly Could Feel the Negativity Coming Thru The Door,It’s a game that LSU Had a Chance to at least send into overtime despite all the first game Mistakes They made,C’mon Man !!! GEAUX TIGERS 🐯
2
LSU Reveille
Column: How Brian Kelly can live up this potential as LSU football Head Coach
After LSU football’s 6-6 campaign last season, Athletic Director Scott Woodward and many on the LSU Board of Directors believed it was time for a change at head coach. Ed Orgeron was fired, and former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly signed a 100-million-dollar contract for the next 10 years.
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
Jordan Travis keeps piling on LSU after upset with latest merch drop
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis released the perfect shirt to troll LSU even more. Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles now find themselves at 2-0 after upsetting the LSU Tigers in New Orleans over Labor Day Weekend. It was a thrilling one-point victory to spoil Brian Kelly’s Bayou Bengals...
brproud.com
Gameday-ready LSU, SU football fans prep for tailgating, predict touchdowns
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — LSU and Southern will face off in Death Valley for the first time on Saturday, and while it’s still early, fans are already projecting the turnout. “I’m gonna give them a touchdown,” said LSU student Shane Jackson. “I’ll give them a...
wbrz.com
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
brproud.com
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
brproud.com
Suspect accused of live streaming drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are searching for a woman linked to a drive-by shooting that was apparently live streamed on social media. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Charlisiha Brown is accused of firing a gun at a home while live streaming the incident on Facebook.
L'Observateur
Fatal car crash survivor becomes 1st generation college student
RESERVE — Faced with unimaginable tragedy, East St. John Class of 2022 graduate Angel Williams showed the world that anything is possible when she became the first in her family to complete high school and attend college. Williams was a survivor in the fatal 2019 crash that claimed the...
wbrz.com
School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions. An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following...
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
