California Sets New Record For Power Use. Officials Thank Consumers For Cutting Back To Avoid Rolling Blackouts

The sun shines behind electrical power lines during a heat wave on Tuesday which set a new record for power use in California. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite calls to conserve power, California's energy demands were at an all-time high Tuesday.

The extreme heat wave is creating a big need for power, so much that we blew past a record set during a heat wave 16 years ago.

Cal-ISO, which operates the state's power grid, first reported that energy use in the state surpassed more than 50,300 megawatts as of 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. That was 68 megawatts above the 2006 record. Ultimately it hit 52,061 megawatts.

The new peak in power use posed a serious concern. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Cal-ISO elevated the flex alert to a Level 3 Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) and asked for "maximum conservation efforts."

By 8 p.m. the crisis was averted, without rolling blackouts. The department has asked everyone to cut down power use from 4 p,m. to 9 p.m . Tuesday, warning that if we didn't dial back use of power, Cal-ISO was likely to order rolling outages.

The state power grid's reliability has been in flux for many days as authorities have asked people to conserve energy daily since Aug. 30.



Understand Flex Alerts

Flex alerts aren’t that common, so when they’re called it’s for good reason.

Cal-ISO typically calls an alert when temperatures are hot. Energy consumption runs higher during these times, so people need to cut down. But heat isn’t the only factor. All of these issues can put a strain on our state’s power grid.

We import power to our grid from other states, so any bad weather there can also affect us. And while the sun is our ever-present resource for solar energy, its energy is not always available. Dense monsoonal clouds can block out the sun for solar production.



Part of the reason for the flex alert time frame (4 to 9 p.m.) is also sunshine-related. Solar production stops as the sun goes down, which could mean a supply and demand imbalance during a heatwave.



Hot summer nights can even keep buildings warmer than usual.

If rolling blackouts do take place, you should expect to get a notification from your utility provider. You can also check their website for a map of affected areas and a timeline for when power will be restored.



Conserve Power

Stay Safe

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .