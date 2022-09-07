ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home included secret information about a foreign government's nuclear defense capabilities, The Washington Post reports

By Lloyd Lee
 4 days ago

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Department of Justice via AP

  • Before the FBI raid, Trump's team returned a batch of documents to the National Archives in January.
  • More sets of classified documents were later seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on August 8.
  • It was in the FBI search when documents about a foreign government's nuclear defense system were found, per The Washington Post.

Highly confidential details about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities were among some of the documents that were seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier in August , according to a new report from The Washington Post , which cited several unnamed sources familiar with the search.

Prior to the raid, Trump's team returned some documents that belonged to the government to the National Archives — more than 180 of which were later found to be marked classified.

But the FBI raid turned over more White House files, including about 26 boxes and 11 sets of classified material.

It was during the August 8 search that federal investigators found documents about a foreign government's nuclear defense capabilities, several anonymous sources familiar with the investigation told The Post.

Details about which foreign government was in question and where Trump may have stored the documents were not revealed.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida approved Trump's request for a court-appointed third party to review the files that were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department has argued that having a special master would "impede" its investigation and that the agency has its own "filter team" to identify any privileged documents.

A White House spokesperson and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former President Trump responded that this is Fake News, a Witch Hunt, and those Classified Documents are already sold.

Reply
3
